June is here, and Hulu has brought another load of new shows and movies to kick-start your summer.

Hulu's June 2024 list is inundated with movies that could very much be in the running to join our picks for the best Hulu movies. Last month, Hulu brought a balanced mix of genres to the platform and it's no different this time around, though horror and thriller fans seem to be the juiciest choices, including modern classic It Follows and six movies from the Saw franchise.

But if horror isn't your things, don't fret. There's plenty of action, comedy, and crime movies for you to get stuck into - it's one of the reasons why Hulu remains one of the best streaming services.

Everything new on Hulu in June 2024

Arriving on June 1

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139

House Hunters: Complete Season 171

Island Life: Complete Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7

Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3

About Last Night

Annapolis

Aquamarine

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Batman

Betsy's Wedding

Blades Of Glory

Blue City

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Boss

Boys Don't Cry

Brown Sugar

Click

Coyote Ugly

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

Death on the Nile

The Duke

Eight Millimeter

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fight Club

Freddy Got Fingered

Fresh Horses

The Girl Next Door

Hide and Seek

Hitchcock

Independence Day

It Follows

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Joker

Kill Your Darlings

Life of Pi

Little Black Book

Lord of War

Mirrors

The Missing

Money Monster

The New Guy

Office Space

Over The Hedge

Prayers for Bobby

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Skyscraper

Silent Hill

Slums Of Beverly Hills

Split

St. Elmo's Fire

Taps

Van Helsing

Volcano

The Vow

Weird Science

Wild Tales

Working Girl

Arriving on June 3

World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1

Bullet Train

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff

Arriving on June 4

FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries

Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere

Arriving on June 5

An Audience With Kylie: Special

Arriving on June 6

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown

Perfect Days

Arriving on June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Queenie: Complete Season 1

Beautiful Wedding

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

What Comes Around

Arriving on June 8

Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials

Arriving on June 9

2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream

Arriving on June 10

Restaurant Startup: Complete Series

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series

WAGS: Complete Series

WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series

WAGS Miami: Complete Series

Origin

Arriving on June 11

Wreck: Complete Season 2

Arriving on June 12

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream

From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1

Arriving on June 13

BRATS: Documentary Premiere

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends

Rose's War

To Kill a Stepfather

Trapped in the Farmhouse

Arriving on June 14

Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Chewing Gum: Complete Series

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays

Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition)

Margaret Cho – PsyCHO

Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend

Thee Lavell Crawford

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot

Arriving on June 15

I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1

In the Fade

Arriving on June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Arriving on June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home

Arriving on June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13

Arriving on June 20

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series

Arriving on June 21

Shoresy: Complete Season 3

Marmalade

Arriving on June 22

Prey

Arriving on June 24

Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere

The Invitation

Arriving on June 25

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere

Arriving on June 26

Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1

A Love Song

Summering

Arriving on June 27

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3

Amelia's Children

Arriving on June 28

The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1

Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand

Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic

John Crist: What Are We Doing?

Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall

Red Right Hand

Somewhere Quiet

Arriving on June 30

Pride Across America: Livestream

Zappa