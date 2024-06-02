Everything new on Hulu in June 2024
Horror fans, pay attention
June is here, and Hulu has brought another load of new shows and movies to kick-start your summer.
Hulu's June 2024 list is inundated with movies that could very much be in the running to join our picks for the best Hulu movies. Last month, Hulu brought a balanced mix of genres to the platform and it's no different this time around, though horror and thriller fans seem to be the juiciest choices, including modern classic It Follows and six movies from the Saw franchise.
But if horror isn't your things, don't fret. There's plenty of action, comedy, and crime movies for you to get stuck into - it's one of the reasons why Hulu remains one of the best streaming services.
Arriving on June 1
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
House Hunters: Complete Season 171
Island Life: Complete Season 17
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
About Last Night
Annapolis
Aquamarine
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Batman
Betsy's Wedding
Blades Of Glory
Blue City
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Boss
Boys Don't Cry
Brown Sugar
Click
Coyote Ugly
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
Death on the Nile
The Duke
Eight Millimeter
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fight Club
Freddy Got Fingered
Fresh Horses
The Girl Next Door
Hide and Seek
Hitchcock
Independence Day
It Follows
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Joker
Kill Your Darlings
Life of Pi
Little Black Book
Lord of War
Mirrors
The Missing
Money Monster
The New Guy
Office Space
Over The Hedge
Prayers for Bobby
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Skyscraper
Silent Hill
Slums Of Beverly Hills
Split
St. Elmo's Fire
Taps
Van Helsing
Volcano
The Vow
Weird Science
Wild Tales
Working Girl
Arriving on June 3
World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
Bullet Train
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption
Monét X Change: Fist of Glory
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects
Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff
Arriving on June 4
FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
Arriving on June 5
An Audience With Kylie: Special
Arriving on June 6
Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown
Perfect Days
Arriving on June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Queenie: Complete Season 1
Beautiful Wedding
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
What Comes Around
Arriving on June 8
Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
Arriving on June 9
2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
Arriving on June 10
Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
WAGS: Complete Series
WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
WAGS Miami: Complete Series
Origin
Arriving on June 11
Wreck: Complete Season 2
Arriving on June 12
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
Arriving on June 13
BRATS: Documentary Premiere
Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
Rose's War
To Kill a Stepfather
Trapped in the Farmhouse
Arriving on June 14
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Chewing Gum: Complete Series
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition)
Margaret Cho – PsyCHO
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Thee Lavell Crawford
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Whitney Cummings: Money Shot
Arriving on June 15
I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
In the Fade
Arriving on June 17
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
Arriving on June 18
Clotilda: The Return Home
Arriving on June 19
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
Arriving on June 20
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
Arriving on June 21
Shoresy: Complete Season 3
Marmalade
Arriving on June 22
Prey
Arriving on June 24
Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
The Invitation
Arriving on June 25
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
Arriving on June 26
Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1
A Love Song
Summering
Arriving on June 27
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3
Amelia's Children
Arriving on June 28
The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand
Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic
John Crist: What Are We Doing?
Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall
Red Right Hand
Somewhere Quiet
Arriving on June 30
Pride Across America: Livestream
Zappa
