4 movies new to Hulu with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

As ever, a new month means a new range of movies and shows on Hulu. Out of everything that's coming in May 2024, we've picked out four movies that cover a range of genres, all with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to two Wes Anderson classics perfect for relaxed viewing, we've selected a family favorite from the '80s, and a historical drama from last year.

This is just a taste among the other new Hulu movies this month, but they're an ideal place to start!

Big (1988)

RT score: 98%

Director: Penny Marshall

Runtime: 104 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: May 1

A classic straight from the '80s and a childhood favorite among dads everywhere, Big tells the story of 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) with a huge crush on a girl who rejects him for being too short. When he wishes to be 'big' to a Zoltar machine, he wakes up the next morning as a fully grown man (Tom Hanks) and must navigate the world as an adult. He moves to New York and lands a job, but the pressures of living in the grown-up world get to him, and he finds himself longing for his childhood back.

Rushmore (1998)

RT score: 90%

Director: Wes Anderson

Runtime: 93 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 1

The first of two Wes Anderson movies in our list, and Anderson's sophomore directorial feature with recurring actors across his filmography. Jason Schwartzman stars in his first feature film as Max Fischer, a private school student whose academic performance is weak but knack for his extracurricular activities keeps him occupied. The arrival of new teacher Miss Cross (Olivia Williams) turns Max's world around, and he must find a way to cope with his feelings while navigating life on academic probation.

The Promised Land (2023)

RT score: 96%

Director: Nikolag Arcel

Runtime: 127 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 1

Arcel's historical drama was submitted as Denmark's entry for Best International feature at this year's Academy Awards, but while it didn't receive the nomination it still left a lasting impact on audiences. In 1755 Denmark, soldier Ludwig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen) seeks to make a wealthy man of himself by following the king's order to cultivate the land. When landowner Frederik De Schinkel (Simon Bennebjerg) rebels against the king's order, he plans to execute a ruthless revenge.

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

RT score: 93%

Director: Wes Anderson

Runtime: 88 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: May 1

Rushmore's Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray join George Clooney and Meryl Streep in Anderson's first animated feature, adapted from the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl. Together with their son Ash (Schwartzman), Mr Fox (Clooney) and Mrs Fox (Streep) live peacefully inside a tree, but their new human farmer neighbors Boggis, Bunce, and Bean threaten their safety. Going behind his wife's back, Mr Fox plots to raid the farm of their produce.