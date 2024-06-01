Everything new on Max in June 2024

Max is embracing its rom-com guilty pleasures

Minari
(Image credit: A24)

As it is with all the best streaming services, a new month means new movies and shows are set to arrive – and Max has officially announced its list of new titles for June 2024.

It's common for Max to bring a large wave of its new content on the very first day of the month, and there are over 40 movies coming to the service on June 1 to get you ready for summer. And because it's Max, you can expect to find some A24 additions coming to the mix this month including Oscar winner Minari and the streaming debut of new A24 comedy Problemista.

Each month, the list of new Max movies and shows adds titles from across a wide range of genres to its platform and June is looking to be a month filled with entertainment – especially if you're a fan of comedy, drama, and romance.

Everything new on Max in June 2024 

Arriving on June 1

50/50 

America's Sweethearts 

American Heist 

Bandits 

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son 

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore 

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader 

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 

Demolition 

The Disaster Artist 

Evil Dead 

Fright Night 

Generation Por Que? 

Hope Springs 

House at the End of the Street 

Into the Blue 

Into the Blue 2: The Reef 

The Invention of Lying 

Jessica's Big Little World: Season 1D 

Krampus 

Life After 

Mamma Mia! 

Marmaduke 

Minari 

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 

Open Water 

Open Water 2: Adrift 

Open Water 3: Cage Dive 

The Other Guys 

Overlord

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 

Ride Along 2 

Shadows 

Shining Through

The Skin I Live In

Spaceship Earth 

Splice 

Sugar 

The Time Traveler's Wife

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home: Season 1

Uncut Gems 

Urban Legend

User Zero 

Wanted

Arriving on June 2

Craig of the Creek: Season 6A 

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Season 1

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology: Season 1 

Ren Faire 

Total Drama Island: Season 1

Arriving on June 3

Battle on the Beach: Season 4 

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Season 1

Keanu

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected: Season 6

Arriving on June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special: Season 1

Arriving on June 5

Backed by the Bros: Season 1

Arriving on June 6

Am I OK?

Arriving on June 7

Fantasmas: Season 1

Arriving on June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin: Season 1 

Paranormal Caught on Camera: Season 7

Six Schizophrenic Brothers: Season 1

Arriving on June 11

Deadliest Catch: Season 20 

Motel Rescue: Season 2

Arriving on June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go

Arriving on June 16

American Monster: Season 12

House of The Dragon: Season 2

Arriving on June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin: Season 2

Arriving on June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Season 1

Here To Climb 

How It Really Happened: Season 8

Arriving on June 19

Crimes Gone Viral: Season 5

Arriving on June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play

Arriving on June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

Arriving on June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Arriving on June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French: Season 1 

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Season 8

Arriving on June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers): Season 1

Arriving on June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit

Dolphin Tale 2

High Speed Chase: Season 2

Arriving on June 27

Breaking New Ground

Arriving on June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles: Season 4 

Problemista

Arriving on June 30

The Great Food Truck Race: Season 17

