As it is with all the best streaming services, a new month means new movies and shows are set to arrive – and Max has officially announced its list of new titles for June 2024.

It's common for Max to bring a large wave of its new content on the very first day of the month, and there are over 40 movies coming to the service on June 1 to get you ready for summer. And because it's Max, you can expect to find some A24 additions coming to the mix this month including Oscar winner Minari and the streaming debut of new A24 comedy Problemista.

Each month, the list of new Max movies and shows adds titles from across a wide range of genres to its platform and June is looking to be a month filled with entertainment – especially if you're a fan of comedy, drama, and romance.

Everything new on Max in June 2024

Arriving on June 1



50/50

America's Sweethearts

American Heist

Bandits

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Demolition

The Disaster Artist

Evil Dead

Fright Night

Generation Por Que?

Hope Springs

House at the End of the Street

Into the Blue

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

The Invention of Lying

Jessica's Big Little World: Season 1D

Krampus

Life After

Mamma Mia!

Marmaduke

Minari

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Open Water 3: Cage Dive

The Other Guys

Overlord

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Ride Along 2

Shadows

Shining Through

The Skin I Live In

Spaceship Earth

Splice

Sugar

The Time Traveler's Wife

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home: Season 1

Uncut Gems

Urban Legend

User Zero

Wanted



Arriving on June 2

Craig of the Creek: Season 6A

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Season 1

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology: Season 1

Ren Faire

Total Drama Island: Season 1



Arriving on June 3

Battle on the Beach: Season 4

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Season 1

Keanu

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected: Season 6



Arriving on June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special: Season 1



Arriving on June 5

Backed by the Bros: Season 1



Arriving on June 6

Am I OK?



Arriving on June 7

Fantasmas: Season 1



Arriving on June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin: Season 1

Paranormal Caught on Camera: Season 7

Six Schizophrenic Brothers: Season 1



Arriving on June 11

Deadliest Catch: Season 20

Motel Rescue: Season 2



Arriving on June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go



Arriving on June 16

American Monster: Season 12

House of The Dragon: Season 2



Arriving on June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin: Season 2



Arriving on June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Season 1

Here To Climb

How It Really Happened: Season 8



Arriving on June 19

Crimes Gone Viral: Season 5



Arriving on June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play



Arriving on June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood



Arriving on June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple



Arriving on June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French: Season 1

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Season 8



Arriving on June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers): Season 1



Arriving on June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit

Dolphin Tale 2

High Speed Chase: Season 2



Arriving on June 27

Breaking New Ground



Arriving on June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles: Season 4

Problemista



Arriving on June 30

The Great Food Truck Race: Season 17