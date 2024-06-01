Everything new on Max in June 2024
Max is embracing its rom-com guilty pleasures
As it is with all the best streaming services, a new month means new movies and shows are set to arrive – and Max has officially announced its list of new titles for June 2024.
It's common for Max to bring a large wave of its new content on the very first day of the month, and there are over 40 movies coming to the service on June 1 to get you ready for summer. And because it's Max, you can expect to find some A24 additions coming to the mix this month including Oscar winner Minari and the streaming debut of new A24 comedy Problemista.
Each month, the list of new Max movies and shows adds titles from across a wide range of genres to its platform and June is looking to be a month filled with entertainment – especially if you're a fan of comedy, drama, and romance.
Arriving on June 1
50/50
America's Sweethearts
American Heist
Bandits
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Demolition
The Disaster Artist
Evil Dead
Fright Night
Generation Por Que?
Hope Springs
House at the End of the Street
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
The Invention of Lying
Jessica's Big Little World: Season 1D
Krampus
Life After
Mamma Mia!
Marmaduke
Minari
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
The Other Guys
Overlord
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Ride Along 2
Shadows
Shining Through
The Skin I Live In
Spaceship Earth
Splice
Sugar
The Time Traveler's Wife
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home: Season 1
Uncut Gems
Urban Legend
User Zero
Wanted
Arriving on June 2
Craig of the Creek: Season 6A
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Season 1
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology: Season 1
Ren Faire
Total Drama Island: Season 1
Arriving on June 3
Battle on the Beach: Season 4
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Season 1
Keanu
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected: Season 6
Arriving on June 4
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special: Season 1
Arriving on June 5
Backed by the Bros: Season 1
Arriving on June 6
Am I OK?
Arriving on June 7
Fantasmas: Season 1
Arriving on June 10
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin: Season 1
Paranormal Caught on Camera: Season 7
Six Schizophrenic Brothers: Season 1
Arriving on June 11
Deadliest Catch: Season 20
Motel Rescue: Season 2
Arriving on June 13
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go
Arriving on June 16
American Monster: Season 12
House of The Dragon: Season 2
Arriving on June 17
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin: Season 2
Arriving on June 18
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Season 1
Here To Climb
How It Really Happened: Season 8
Arriving on June 19
Crimes Gone Viral: Season 5
Arriving on June 20
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play
Arriving on June 21
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood
Arriving on June 22
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Arriving on June 23
Getting Lost with Erin French: Season 1
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Season 8
Arriving on June 24
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers): Season 1
Arriving on June 25
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit
Dolphin Tale 2
High Speed Chase: Season 2
Arriving on June 27
Breaking New Ground
Arriving on June 28
Beach Cottage Chronicles: Season 4
Problemista
Arriving on June 30
The Great Food Truck Race: Season 17
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.