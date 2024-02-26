Harry Potter TV show slated to arrive in 2026, and it could be a Max UK launch title

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) super-streamer, is finally set to come to the UK in 2026 – and its arrival could coincide with the launch of Harry Potter's TV reboot.

During WBD's Q4 2023 earnings call (as reported by Cord Busters), the company announced that HBO Max's successor is due to launch on British shores once WBD's licensing deal with Sky expires. The two entertainment giants' current agreement runs until the end of 2025, meaning WBD can't launch its new souped-up streaming service until January 2026 at the very earliest.

Speaking about Max's wider international rollout during the latest earnings call, WBD CEO David Zaslav said: "We are excited that, in 2024, we’re getting back to growth in new market rollouts. Asia and Australasia will likely be more by 2025, and then the rest of the European markets [are] slated more for 2026."

In a bid to drum up interest in its newly-launched streamer in 2026, it sounds like WBD is preparing to release its Harry Potter TV reboot around the same time.

We first reported on rumors surrounding a Harry Potter TV adaptation in January 2021, but it was another two years before Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys confirmed that a small-screen remake of the beloved Wizarding World was in development. At the time of that announcement, we said we don't need a Harry Potter reboot on Max; however, given how universally popular – not to mention lucrative – the young-adult fantasy franchise is, we're getting one whether we want it or not.

As reported by IGN, Zaslav provided an update on when the TV outing would be released, telling shareholders: "We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter. The last film was made more than a dozen years ago.

"I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey and Channing [Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group], and we spent some real time with J. K. [Rowling] and her team. Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026."

Casting a spell on UK streamers

Harry Potter's TV remake has been in development since 2021. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's high time Max was released in the UK, Australia, and other non-US territories. The streaming titan replaced HBO Max stateside in May 2023 and, while WBD will have wanted to iron out any kinks before launching it internationally, it's only just started to roll out the service elsewhere. As we reported in mid-February, HBO Max's successor will launch in its first territories outside of the US imminently, with a Latin America release primed for February 27.

Great though that is for Latin American viewers, it'll be almost two years (since its US launch) before Max lands in Australia. It'll be even longer – nearly three years – before UK audiences can sample it, assuming that WBD sticks to Zaslav's suggested release schedule.

As mentioned, overseas launches for Max aren't possible until WBD's various international licensing deals lapse, but it's nonetheless been frustrating to see US audiences get access to the best Max movies and best Max shows on a single platform, while the rest of us have had to sign up to numerous streamers to watch them.

For instance, a number of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies are only currently available on Netflix in the UK, while shows including The Last of Us are exclusive to Sky. Having to subscribe to two services in order to watch WBD's suite of content isn't cheap.

House of the Dragon is only available to stream on Sky in the UK (Image credit: HBO)

Still, at least we now have an idea of when Max will be released outside of the US. Its UK rollout is one that could be particularly interesting, too, if Harry Potter's TV adaptation launches alongside the powerhouse streaming service.

What better way to cast a spell on UK viewers by releasing a TV remake of one of the most iconic British franchises in living memory? UK fans will sign up to Max to see whether it's bad, or if it surprisingly lives up to the multi-billion-making Harry Potter films series. Sure, the show is still in development, so we shouldn't expect it to arrive anytime soon. Even if filming had been completed, though, it's in WBD's best interests to hold back its release until Max arrives on British shores.

For now, you can find out how to watch the Harry Potter movies in order, or see if you agree with our Harry Potter movies ranked list.