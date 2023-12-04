House of the Dragon season 2: release date speculation, cast, plot rumors, and more

Rhaenyra is going to war with her former best friend in House of the Dragon's second season.

House of the Dragon season 2: key information - Set to release in mid-2024

- No plot synopsis revealed yet

- Will launch on Max (US), Sky (UK), and Binge (Australia)

- Filming not impacted despite 2023 Hollywood strikes

- First trailer roared online in December

- Key cast members set to return

- New character details revealed

- More seasons on the way

House of the Dragon season 2 isn't far away from taking flight. According to the show's first teaser, it'll be with us in mid-2024, so we'll be strapping for more twists, turns, winged beasts, and R-rated fantasy upon our return to Westeros next year.

There's plenty to look forward to in House of the Dragon's sophomore outing, too. It'll continue to follow the outline of George R.R. Martin’s spin-off book 'Fire & Blood', which tells the tale of the civil war that engulfed House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Given season 2 will officially kickstart the Dance of the Dragons – the title for said devastating conflict – you can expect an even more brutal installment than before. Trust us, if you thought one of the best Max shows' first entry was incendiary and bloody enough, you've seen nothing yet.

Before it arrives, then, you'll want to swat up on everything we know about House of the Dragon season 2. Below, we've rounded up everything worth knowing about it, including its possible release date, confirmed cast list, plot rumors, and more.

Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 1. Potential spoilers for its sequel are also discussed.

Getting into your horse-drawn carriage to catch House of the Dragon season 2 on TV like... (Image credit: Theo Whitman/HBO)

House of the Dragon season 2 doesn't have a confirmed release date, but it's coming in mid-2024. Per Variety, HBO chief executive Casey Bloys already revealed that launch window, but season 2's first teaser (more on this shortly) reaffirmed it would be with us next summer/winter (depending on where you live).

While many productions were affected by 2023's Hollywood strikes, filming on House of the Dragon season 2 was able to continue. That's because series was shot in the UK and comprises a mostly British cast, many of whom aren't members of the Screen Actors Guild of America. Principal photography had begun in April and wrapped in late September.

Unlike its predecessor, which comprised 10 episodes, season 2 will only have eight entries. It's unclear why next season is shorter than its forebear, but it's likely due to the more cohesive and potentially less expansive (from a location perspective) story it'll tell.

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer

The first trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 was released in early December, and it teases a fiery and bloody beginning to the Dance of the Dragons.

Indeed, despite being on short side, the teaser promised more dragons, the brewing war between former best friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (and their various allies), plenty of bloodshed, and further exploration of the intense and complicated relationships between the series' numerous characters.

With six months (at the time of writing) to go until the series' next installment, we can expect another trailer or two to drop between now and then, too.

House of the Dragon season 2 confirmed cast

Welcome back, Prince Daemon! (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 1.

Here's who is returning for House of the Dragon season 2:

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cookie as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Graham McTavish as Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister

Harry Collett as Jacerys 'Jace' Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Given the time jump midway in season 1, it's unclear if we'll see younger versions of characters, Rhaenyra and Alicent (and their actors) return in flashback sequences for season 2. There are a few faces who won't be back, however, such as Rhaenyra's second born Lucerys, who was killed by Aemond and his dragon Vhagar in the season 1 finale.

But there are many more characters set to join the fray in season 2. Per a Max press release, here's who to watch out for this season:

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, a healer and resident of Harrenhal, within the Targaryen’s Green faction

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer, a dragonseed turned dragon ride

Tom Bennet as Ulf the White, a dragonseed of Dragonstone

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Lord of Winterfell

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

If you’re struggling to remember everyone’s names, we don’t blame you. There’s a lot of characters to keep up with, but when season 2 comes to fruition, we know it’ll all come together nicely.

House of the Dragon season 2 story speculation

Aemond Targaryen has got a lot to answer for... (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon season 1.

The rich tapestry of Martin’s 'Fire & Blood' novel paves the way for House of the Dragon. When it comes to the story, then, there’s a lot to pour into the TV adaptation. While fans of the source material are already privy to plenty of story-based spoilers, aside from some changes for the show, House of the Dragon season 2’s story will most certainly pick up where season 1 left off and what a place it left us.

As viewers watched rivalry, dirty work, and conflict unfold, season 1 set out to explain and explore the true nature of the rivalry between the Greens (led by Alicent Hightower) and Blacks (led by Rhaenyra Targaryen), as well as how their feud truly began.

The season 1 finale lined up viewers for a descent into civil war, with the forthcoming conflict set up in aggressive and jaw-droppin fashion with Lucerys, Rhaenyra’s second son, murdered by Aemond and his dragon Vhagar.

Unsurprisingly, vengeance is on the menu for Rhaenyra. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, D'Arcy said: "The moment that she receives the news of Luke’s passing, that attempt at mediation [with Alicent] crumbles. I don’t think there is any longer the bandwidth to suppress and repress her nature… I am excited to discover what happens when Rhaenyra does less navigating, and more acting on her instincts and desires. For so many very legitimate reasons she has her hands tied practically throughout season 1. I have a feeling that the rain might be off for season 2."

Will Corlys Velaryon continue to support Rhaenyra in her battle against the Greens? (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

The conflict over who has claim to – and will eventually reign on – the Iron Throne burns bright as we head into season 2, too. As we saw in season 1 episode 9, Prince Aegon II – Alicent's second born Rhaenyra’s half-brother – is Westeros' new rule. However, while there may be two clear sides to the fight, the allegiance of the many key figures and players, in true Martin style, are most certainly blurred, so expect plenty of backstabbing, side switching, and the like moving forward.

Excitingly and in keeping with the show’s name, showrunner Ryan Condal told Deadline there would be five new dragons joining season 2. Yes, we didn’t mention them in the cast list, but they're still stars of the series!

We're never mad about more dragons... (Image credit: HBO)

Meanwhile, Martin has expressed how "cool" he found all the "weird ass stuff" Condal and the crew have included (per Deadline) in the series, while Condal told The Hollywood Reporter fans can expect more where that came from with their favorite characters "conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle".

With five new dragons, new cast members, and a plot prime for unraveling a thread of deceit, discord, and war, House of the Dragon season 2 will be filled with more of the Game of Thrones' epic tales. Indeed, given season 2's teaser trailer we know a war between kin is almost certainly being cultivated as both houses gather armies and dragons to fight for the Iron Throne – and we can't wait. While you do so, though, read up on five big questions House of the Dragon season 2 needs to tackle.

Where to watch House of the Dragon

What are Otto and Alicent plotting for season 2? (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

If you're planning to re-watch House of the Dragon season 1 (or stream it for the first time) before its successor arrives, you need to know where you can do so. Luckily, all 10 episodes are available on Max in the US, Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, and Binge in Australia, so you can start streaming them ASAP.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are also available on these platforms so, if you want to become engrossed in more of Martin's cut-throat fantasy world, stream all 80 episodes on their respective platforms. Once you're done, see how we ranked best every season of Game of Thrones from worst to best.

Will House of the Dragon season 2 be the show's final entry?

Let's hope Daemon and Rhaenyra continue to see eye to eye. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

No, House of the Dragon season 2 won't be the last entry in the popular series. It'll come as no surprise that the prequel show has many more episodes in the tank, with Martin recently sharing some exciting season 3 news. Speaking with BangCast, he revealed the show's executive team would be "planning for the third season soon." Some pretty positive news, then.

This also comes alongside a Deadline report hat season 3 has been "mapped out and might be greenlighted", so it seems like it's only a matter of time before a third installment is confirmed by HBO. Before then, let’s embark on season 2's likely stunning eight-episode entry and see if our fragile hearts can take any more.