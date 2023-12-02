House of the Dragon season 2 trailer teases a fiery and bloody start to the Dance of the Dragons

The first teaser for House of the Dragon season 2 has taken flight – and it promises to deliver a fiery and bloody war between House Targaryen's rival factions.

Indeed, the first official footage for of one of the best Max shows' sophomore season teases a suspense-filled second outing for the Game of Thrones prequel series. In it, we see Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower assemble their troops, allies, and fire-breathing winged beasts to rain terror down on their foes, and we expect many of the show's new and returning characters to be caught in the crossfire as the iconic Dance of the Dragons truly gets underway.

The trailer also confirms what we already knew about House of the Dragon season 2's release window – i.e. that it's coming in summer 2024 (that's autumn 2024, for anyone south of the equator). Unfortunately, a Max press release didn't provide any further details on what we should expect from its story, so we'll have to wait for more to emerge closer to launch.

House of the Dragon season 2 was one of the few TV shows unaffected by the 2023 writers strike, which means it's definitely on course to meet its mid-2024 launch, too. Alongside its fantasy cousin The Rings of Power season 2, which might arrive on Prime Video in 2024 as well, House of the Dragon was able to continue filming amid the bitter writers' strike because it was being shot in the UK and its cast largely comprises British actors, who aren't part of the Screen Actors Guild – aka the actors union that also went on strike in 2023.

Tomorrow.The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6ZDecember 1, 2023 See more

As well as revealing season 2's first teaser, HBO also confirmed a bunch of new characters who'll be showing up in House of the Dragon next time out.

Per the same Max press blast, Clinton Liberty (Red Election) will play Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna (Children of Men) in on board as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew (Warrior) will portray someone known as Hugh, Tom Bennett (Trying) is part of the cast as Ulf, Tom Taylor (Love at First Sight) is in as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan (300) debuts as Ser Rickard Thorne.

That contingent joins fellow season 2 newcomers who were previously confirmed to appear, including Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

Unike its 10-episode forebear, House of the Dragon season 2 will only comprise eight episodes. However, it'll air exclusively on Max in the US (just as season 1 did), as well as Sky in the UK and Binge/Foxtel in Australia. While you wait for its arrival, read our thoughts on 5 big questions season needs to tackle after its predecessor's finale.