The Boys season 4 trailer teases new Supes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mystery character, and Homelander vs Starlight

The first teaser for The Boys season 4 has been released – and it looks like another brutal and hilarious entry in the popular Prime Video series.

Revealed at CCXP Brazil 2023 before releasing online minutes later, The Boys season 4's first trailer is packed with everything we've come to expect from the hit Prime Video show.

There are brand-new Supes to love to loathe, the reveal of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mysterious individual, heaps of blood and gore, battle lines being drawn between Homelander and Starlight, and plenty of other diabolical goings-on – including a telling crossover with Gen V, one of The Boys' two current spin-offs.

According an Amazon Studios press release, it sounds like The Boys' latest installment will be even more horrifying and suspense-filled than what's come before, too. Per its official plot synopsis: "In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

"Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

We already know that The Boys season 4 is due out on Prime Video sometime in 2024. However, while the unveiling of this teaser confirms it'll be released in the next 12 months or so, we're still in the dark over when that'll be.

Someone finally told him The Boys is a shitty team name pic.twitter.com/nVELkXjPIYDecember 2, 2023 See more

But that's not all we know about season 4 of one of the best Prime Video shows around. Those of us who have seen Gen V's first eight episodes – read our Gen V season 1 ending explained article for more – will be aware that this live-action, college-based spin-off has set up some interesting story threads that'll carry over into The Boys' fourth season.

We also have information on some of the new characters we'll see in season 4, too. Indeed, the Seven's two new members – Sister Sage and Firecracker, who we see in the teaser – are brand-new additions to The Boys' Supe line-up, meaning they didn't appear in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novel series of the same name.

Of course, there are other mysteries that need solving in season 4 that we don't get much intel on in its first trailer. Who is Morgan playing? How is Black Noir back from the dead? What is Neuman's real endgame? And how far will the increasingly deranged Homelander go in the name of "keeping the peace"? Hopefully, we'll get answers to these and so much more – including how many more months Billy has left to live – when The Boys season 4 debuts on one of the world's best streaming services.