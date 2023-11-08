The Boys season 4 releases on Prime Video in 2024 – and a teaser might be imminent

Full spoilers for The Boys season 3 follow.
It's official: The Boys season 4 will finally launch on Prime Video sometime in 2024.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Boys' official account confirmed that the hit Prime Video series would return to our screens next year. The announcement was made by way of season 4's first two posters, which depict Anthony Starr's Homelander as a celebrated Supe (well, 'celebrated' as in 'fearfully adored by the public') and Karl Urban's Billy Butcher looking rather forlorn amid balloons and confetti littering the ground.
Let's light this candle. pic.twitter.com/Oq5Q2m5hIBNovember 8, 2023
There's plenty we can read into the posters' imagery, such as Billy potentially spending much of season 4 alone in his thoughts. After all, as we covered in our The Boys season 3 ending explained article, Butcher learned he only had 12 to 18 months to live due to his exposure to experimental super-serum V24, so it's a fitting one sheet for the Supe-fighting group's de-facto leader.
But wait, there's more. In another post on The Boys' various social media channels, a still image of Urban's Butcher is accompanied with a caption reading "Big day, lots to do".
pic.twitter.com/epXGoHBJv0November 8, 2023
Are we about to get our first look at the hit R-rated show's fourth season via its first teaser? Perhaps. After The Boys season 4 was confirmed to be in development in June 2022, principal photography began immediately. Filming wrapped in April, so there's every chance a teaser, even a 30-second one, could be released at some stage today (November 8).
Alternatively, we might get some new casting news, a brief plot synopsis, or some other big reveal. For starters, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan was confirmed to have joined The Boys season 4's cast in August 2022, so Amazon might decide to unveil his character today instead.
We've reached out to Prime Video to find out what other surprises might arrive imminently and we'll update this article if we receive a response.
Fan expectations are understandably high for The Boys season 4. As one of the best Prime Video shows, the Eric Kripke-developed TV adaptation of the beloved comic book series has gone from strength to strength since it debuted in July 2019. And, with Kripke confirming season 4 won't be the final entry in the series, we can expect even more shenanigans set in The Boys universe after its fourth season is released.
Indeed, we already know that a second season of Gen V, the first live-action spin-off set in said universe, is in active development. Gen V's season 1 finale also set up some potentially big story threads to come in The Boys' next installment, so be sure to read our Gen V season 1 ending explained guide to learn more about what's at stake in the main series. Throw in the possibility of more as-yet-unknown spin-off projects, or a second season of animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and The Boys' TV universe won't be ending any time soon.
You might also like
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
Most Popular
By Tom Power