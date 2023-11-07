Reacher season 2 gets an explosive, badass official trailer and festive Prime Video release date

Reacher is back for its second season on Prime Video before the end of 2023.

Reacher season 2 has finally received its official release date on Prime Video – and audiences don't have long to wait for it.

The Alan Ritchson-fronted action series, which is one of the best Prime Video shows around in our view, returns to our screens on Friday, December 15. Per an Amazon Studios press release, Reacher season 2's first three episodes will debut on launch day, with its five subsequent entries arriving weekly until the finale on January 19, 2024.

Not content with unveiling season 2's confirmed release date, Amazon has also released the official trailer for the show's sophomore outing. Unsurprisingly, it's full of explosive action, deadpan humor, and – of course – a couple of shots showcasing Ritchson's impressive physique. Check out Prime Video's trailer for Reacher's second season below:

Want even more information about Reacher season 2? We've got you covered. Here's its story synopsis, courtesy of Amazon Studios: "Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

"Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates-turned-chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot, and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

"Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them – and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators."

Until recently, we only knew that Reacher season 2 would drop on Prime Video sometime in December. Indeed, Reacher's next outing was one of five exciting movies and TV shows we picked out of Prime Video's late 2023 lineup. It's that schedule of films and TV series that's made us seriously consider cancelling our Netflix account in favor of opening a Prime Video one, too.

Reacher season 2 is based on the 11th novel in Lee Child's best-selling Jack Reacher series. Like its forebear, Child is on board as part of the show's executive producing team, with the author joined by showrunner Nick Santora (Prison Break), Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Dana Goldberg among others as producers.

So you've got less than six weeks to wait for Reacher's second installment –and if you're after similar genre fare in the meantime, check out these six muscular thrillers to watch before Reacher season 2 punches its way onto one of the world's best streaming services.