Sorry Netflix, Prime Video's late 2023 line-up means I'll be cancelling my account

As a connoisseur of the world's best streaming services, it's a rare occurrence for me to declare my loyalty to any one platform.

With around six weeks of summer left before fall (that's autumn for non-US readers) looms into view, though, I'm making an exception to that rule. Prime Video is going to be my go-to streamer (at least, for all things TV show-related) in late 2023. Sorry, Netflix and Disney Plus.

Now, that might be a bold claim to make. Outside of one or two announcements, Netflix hasn't revealed its late 2023 TV show line-up. Meanwhile, Disney Plus is coming out swinging with some big hitters, such as Ahsoka and Loki season 2. With that duo's (and other upcoming Disney Plus shows) episodes releasing weekly, they'll have long tails from viewership perspectives.

The Wheel of Time's second season leads Prime Video's TV charge in the latter months of 2023. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/ Amazon Studios)

But there's a method to my madness, dear reader. For one, Prime Video's 2023 TV show track record has been surprisingly great. Already this year, Amazon Studios has given us deeply unsettling horrors like Swarm, underrated black comedy mystery series including Deadloch, fantastic workplace thrillers such as The Consultant, and successful musical dramas like Daisy Jones and the Six.

The return of acclaimed shows like The Legend of Vox Machina and The Summer I Turned Pretty have also been welcomed back with open arms. The less said about Prime Video's hugely expensive and critically panned Citadel TV series, though, the better.

Okay, but what about Prime Video's forthcoming slate? Recently, I wrote an article on five forthcoming Prime Video series to get excited about later this year. My picks spanned the gamut of genres, with fantasy offerings like The Wheel of Time season 2, action-spy comedies in the form of Mr and Mrs Smith, and incredibly popular thrillers, including the next installment of Reacher.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, too. Gen V, the first live-action spin-off of Amazon's take on The Boys, adds itself to Prime Video's TV library on September 29. Invincible, another of the streamer's hugely successful shows, is also set to join the party. We knew Invincible season 2 would debut in late 2023, but it's finally received an official release date (November 3, in case you were wondering) and a teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

No matter your genre preference or age demographic, then, Prime Video plans to deliver a catalog of potentially top-tier shows and returning favorites to enjoy.

And I, for one, am excited. Compared to Netflix, Max, and company, Amazon's primary streamer hasn't always received credit where it's due for its fantastic TV offerings. That's a shame, too, because there are genuinely brilliant shows that enthrall and entertain in equal measure. You only need to look at our best Prime Video shows guide for proof of that – and that's just a handful of what Amazon's streaming service offers for free (if you sign up to Amazon Prime, that is).

As I stated earlier, the late 2023 TV landscape could (and likely will) shift when Prime Video's competitors detail what we can expect from their forthcoming show line-ups. Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, and even Apple TV Plus have given us as many, if not more, fantastic TV series over the last few years as Prime Video has. As the days get shorter and the cooler weather (in the northern hemisphere, anyway) persuades us to stay indoors, we'll need new movies and TV shows to keep us occupied. The battle for viewers' attention will only (and ironically) heat up from September onwards.

But Prime Video has already put itself in a great position. Putting its forthcoming TV slate in front of audiences early means they're more likely to remember said shows when new trailers, release dates, or other important information is released in the weeks ahead. It'll also distract people from the imminent launch of popular shows on rival platforms, such as The Witcher season 3 volume 2 on Netflix.

Given the amount of intriguing and exciting series set to come to Prime Video, I'm *ahem* primed to cancel my Netflix account and sign up for Amazon's streamer instead. That's not a sleight on Netflix, either – well, outside of its password crackdown plan, removal of its ad-free subscription tier, and apparent role in the writers' and actors' strikes (Amazon Studios are also involved in that, for what it's worth). In my view, it's a testament to the strength of Prime Video's upcoming TV show line-up and how appealing they are to me as a viewer.

So yes, Prime Video might not be everyone's favorite streaming service, but it's already convinced me that it'll be the number one destination for all of my TV show needs. And hey, if I end up completely wrong, at least I'll get free shipping (courtesy of Amazon Prime) when this year's Black Friday sales begin in November.

For more Prime Video coverage, read our best Prime Video movies and new Prime Video movies guides.