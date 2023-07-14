Prime Video releases first-look at its late 2023 movie and TV show line-up – here are 5 to be excited about

The final few months of 2023 seem far off right now, but that hasn't stopped Prime Video from revealing a sneak peek at its late 2023 movie and TV show line-up.
In a video released on Prime Video's YouTube channel, the sizzle reel gives us the briefest of looks at some of the most anticipated productions set to join one of the best streaming services later this year. That includes official release windows for season 2 of Reacher, one of the best Prime Video shows around, and The Boys' college-based spin off Gen V.
There's quite a bit to unpack from the video assembled by Amazon Studios, so we've picked out five productions from the first-look video that we think will be big hitters for Prime Video in the coming months:
The Wheel of Time season 2
Release date: September 1
The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video's most popular high fantasy shows, so it's no surprise that fans are desperate to be reunited with Rand, Moiraine, and company as soon as possible.
Thankfully, The Wheel of Time season 2 is ready to launch in early September. We've known about The Wheel of Time 2's official release date since late May, so its inclusion in Prime Video's sizzle reel wasn't a complete shock. Still, it's satisfying to get a couple of new snippets of footage ahead of an official trailer, which might be unveiled during the series' panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023 on Thursday, July 20.
Gen V
Release window: September
The second spin-off project from Prime Video's incredibly successful adaptation of The Boys graphic novels, Gen V is set to superpower its way onto Amazon's streaming service in September.
Billed as a college-based, Hunger Games-style series, Gen V will come packed with everything we've come to love from The Boys' TV universe. Namely, gratuitous violence, hardcore sex, lots of swearing, unruly superpowered individuals, and plenty of backstabbing and betrayals. A shocking but hilarious spin-off show that'll tide us over until The Boys season 4 is ready to be released.
The Burial
Release window: October
With an all-star cast including Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Tommy Lee Jones (Men In Black), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey), and Mamadou Athie (Elemental), this legal drama movie looks like it could make its way onto our best Prime Video movies list in the coming months.
Based on the real-life story of lawyer Willie E Cary (Foxx), The Burial follows the attorney as he seeks to help bankrupt funeral homeowner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) sue the Loewen funeral company in the mid-1990s over a contractual dispute.
The court case was so compelling, it became the subject of a fascinating 1999 New Yorker article. Nearly 25 years later, it's being made into a film – one you'll almost certainly want to tune in for.
Mr & Mrs Smith
Release window: November
A TV retelling of the 2005 film of the same name, this series is sure to be a big hit when it lands on Prime Video in 2023's penultimate month.
Mr & Mrs Smith stars Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as John and Jane Smith, a married couple who agree to work as spies for a mysterious organization.
There were a few twists and turns in the 2005 original, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the main roles, but it's unclear if this TV remake will follow a similar plot trajectory. Still, we finally know it's set to hit Prime Video in November, so we'll find out more about its narrative relatively soon.
Reacher season 2
Release window: December
Everyone's favorite man mountain is back. Reacher, one of the best shows of 2022, returns to our screens before the end of 2023, with the action-thriller series' second outing set to arrive in December.
Little is known about Reacher season 2, but Alan Ritchson will be back as the titular character for more bruising encounters with the law and/or those who oppose it. And, if the tiny bit of footage glimpsed in the sizzle reel above is anything to go by, he'll be doling out plenty of humor-based punishment again in the near future. We can't wait.
For more Prime Video-based coverage, read up on everything we know about Invincible season 2 (which is also coming in late 2023) and The Rings of Power season 2. Alternatively, watch these five movies on Prime Video if you recently subscribed to the service.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
