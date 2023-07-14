Prime Video releases first-look at its late 2023 movie and TV show line-up – here are 5 to be excited about

The Wheel of Time season 2 is one of our top Prime Video picks for late 2023.

The final few months of 2023 seem far off right now, but that hasn't stopped Prime Video from revealing a sneak peek at its late 2023 movie and TV show line-up.

In a video released on Prime Video's YouTube channel, the sizzle reel gives us the briefest of looks at some of the most anticipated productions set to join one of the best streaming services later this year. That includes official release windows for season 2 of Reacher, one of the best Prime Video shows around, and The Boys' college-based spin off Gen V.

There's quite a bit to unpack from the video assembled by Amazon Studios, so we've picked out five productions from the first-look video that we think will be big hitters for Prime Video in the coming months:

The Wheel of Time season 2

The Wheel of Time season 2 debuts this September. (Image credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios)

Release date: September 1

The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video's most popular high fantasy shows, so it's no surprise that fans are desperate to be reunited with Rand, Moiraine, and company as soon as possible.

Thankfully, The Wheel of Time season 2 is ready to launch in early September. We've known about The Wheel of Time 2's official release date since late May, so its inclusion in Prime Video's sizzle reel wasn't a complete shock. Still, it's satisfying to get a couple of new snippets of footage ahead of an official trailer, which might be unveiled during the series' panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023 on Thursday, July 20.

Gen V

The Boys' second spin-off joins Prime Video's TV library in September. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Release window: September

The second spin-off project from Prime Video's incredibly successful adaptation of The Boys graphic novels, Gen V is set to superpower its way onto Amazon's streaming service in September.

Billed as a college-based, Hunger Games-style series, Gen V will come packed with everything we've come to love from The Boys' TV universe. Namely, gratuitous violence, hardcore sex, lots of swearing, unruly superpowered individuals, and plenty of backstabbing and betrayals. A shocking but hilarious spin-off show that'll tide us over until The Boys season 4 is ready to be released.

The Burial

The Burial could be another big movie hit for Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Release window: October

With an all-star cast including Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Tommy Lee Jones (Men In Black), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey), and Mamadou Athie (Elemental), this legal drama movie looks like it could make its way onto our best Prime Video movies list in the coming months.

Based on the real-life story of lawyer Willie E Cary (Foxx), The Burial follows the attorney as he seeks to help bankrupt funeral homeowner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) sue the Loewen funeral company in the mid-1990s over a contractual dispute.

The court case was so compelling, it became the subject of a fascinating 1999 New Yorker article. Nearly 25 years later, it's being made into a film – one you'll almost certainly want to tune in for.

Mr & Mrs Smith

Amazon's TV remake of Mr & Mrs Smith arrives later this year. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Release window: November

A TV retelling of the 2005 film of the same name, this series is sure to be a big hit when it lands on Prime Video in 2023's penultimate month.

Mr & Mrs Smith stars Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as John and Jane Smith, a married couple who agree to work as spies for a mysterious organization.

There were a few twists and turns in the 2005 original, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the main roles, but it's unclear if this TV remake will follow a similar plot trajectory. Still, we finally know it's set to hit Prime Video in November, so we'll find out more about its narrative relatively soon.

Reacher season 2

Reacher season 2 is coming in December. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Release window: December

Everyone's favorite man mountain is back. Reacher, one of the best shows of 2022, returns to our screens before the end of 2023, with the action-thriller series' second outing set to arrive in December.

Little is known about Reacher season 2, but Alan Ritchson will be back as the titular character for more bruising encounters with the law and/or those who oppose it. And, if the tiny bit of footage glimpsed in the sizzle reel above is anything to go by, he'll be doling out plenty of humor-based punishment again in the near future. We can't wait.

For more Prime Video-based coverage, read up on everything we know about Invincible season 2 (which is also coming in late 2023) and The Rings of Power season 2. Alternatively, watch these five movies on Prime Video if you recently subscribed to the service.