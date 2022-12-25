The best TV shows of 2022: TechRadar’s top 40 picks on Netflix, HBO Max, and more

Stranger Things season 4 was one of the best shows of 2022.

It’s been another wonderful year for top-tier TV shows. From fascinating fantasy series and devilish dramas, to scintillating sci-fi and sizzling superhero fare, the world’s best streaming services have given us plenty of stellar shows to watch over the past 12 months.

As the sun sets on 2022, there’s no better time to run through our favorite shows of the year. We’ve compiled a list of the 40 best TV shows of 2022, with unmissable entries from Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

To make things easier, we’ve organized our entries by the streamer they debuted on and listed them alphabetically. Additionally, we haven’t restricted our choices to series that made their debuts this year. For example, because it was such a huge hit, we’ve included Stranger Things season 4. You can expect to see other entries like that in this guide.

Without further ado, then, here are TechRadar’s 40 favorite shows of 2022.

Best Netflix shows of 2022

1899

1899 will leave you baffled and intrigued. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where do you even begin to explain what this mind-bending, mystery sci-fi period piece is about? From the acclaimed creators behind the criminally underrated Dark, 1899 put our collective heads in a spin as we tried to solve its remarkably intricate puzzle. One to set a whole weekend aside for because, once you start it, you’ll be hooked.

Better Call Saul season 6

A splendid send-off for Saul Goodman. (Image credit: AMC/Netflix)

This Breaking Bad spin-off has been one of the best Netflix shows of the past six years. Unsurprisingly, its final season brought down the curtain on Saul Goodman’s journey in electrifying and suspense-filled fashion. Some would even say it’s usurped Breaking Bad as creator Vince Gilligan’s best work – and you’d be hard-pressed to find any of us disagreeing with that opinion.

The Crown season 5

The Crown's fifth season is as divisive as it is engrossing. (Image credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary might have dominated the headlines in the final month of 2022. However, The Crown’s fifth season was the talk of the royal family town in November, with its equally spiky content and timing of its release – the show arrived just two months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death – courting controversy. Despite the negativity, The Crown season 5 was another fascinating, albeit exaggerated, entry in the hit series that delivered what fans wanted: compelling and delicious family drama.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix's Dahmer dramatization is a deeply disturbing watch. (Image credit: Netflix)

A painfully uncomfortable and deeply distressing watch, Dahmer is a true crime show many viewers simply couldn’t complete due to its harrowing content. Those who made it to the finish line, though, helped it become the third most-watched English language series in Netflix history. Regardless of whether you think Netflix was wrong to develop a show based on one of the world’s most notorious serial killers, there’s no denying Dahmer has been hugely successful. Subsequently, it deserves its place on our list.

Heartstopper

Heartstopper is a surprisingly wonderful series. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the start of 2022, we wouldn’t have expected a show based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic series of the same name to be on this list. Yet, here we are. Heartstopper’s sweet story of two schoolboys who fall for each other wowed us with its tone, narrative pacing, and casting, but it’s the series’ authentic LGBTQ+ representation that really bowled us over. Given its immense popularity, it’ll come as no surprise that more seasons are on the way – and we’ll definitely be tuning in.

Ozark season 4

Like Better Call Saul, Ozark's final season arrived this year. (Image credit: Netflix)

Like Better Call Saul, Ozark bid farewell to audiences in compelling fashion with a stupendous final season full of thrills and spills aplenty. Its final scene might have rubbed some viewers up the wrong way with how anticlimactic it was but, if there was any doubt about Ozark’s popularity, season 4 certainly ensured its place in the annals of Netflix history. Captivating and tense in equal measure.

The Sandman

The Sandman's TV adaptation is as faithful as it gets. (Image credit: Netflix)

After spending 30 years in live-action development hell, Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel series finally made it onto a screen of some sort. And, thankfully, it was worth the wait. In our Sandman season 1 review, we called it an "adaptation worthy of Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy comic book series", which established fans and newcomers would equally revel in. It’s not perfect but, as faithful adaptations go, it’s right up there.

Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things 4 came at the right time for Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

What can we say about Stranger Things season 4 that we haven’t said before? Netflix’s most popular English language series practically saved the streaming giant from drowning in May 2022 amid huge subscriber losses, major financial issues, and multiple show cancellations. More than that, though, it was a superb return to form for the sci-fi horror-fantasy series, with explosive action set-pieces, terrific character development, and hugely entertaining twists and turns that set ups Stranger Things season 5 perfectly.

Wednesday

Wednesday is Netflix's second biggest English language show ever. (Image credit: Netflix)

Finger clicks quickly turned into riotous applause when Netflix’s Wednesday debuted on the platform in late November. At the time, it seemed odd to release a comedy-horror series – one directed by the Tim Burton, no less – well after Halloween had passed. Clearly, though, Netflix knew what it was doing. The Jenna Ortega-starring show dominated the streaming charts for weeks post-launch, becoming the second most popular English language Netflix series ever (sorry, Dahmer) and delighting viewers with its humor, charming leads, and murder mystery-centric plot. Creepy and kooky indeed.

Best Disney Plus shows of 2022

Andor

Andor is the best Star Wars show of all-time. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

In a year where Star Wars staples like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett also received TV shows, who would’ve thought they’d be usurped by a prequel series of a prequel movie? That’s what happened with Andor, a series set five years before Rogue One that charts the rise of the Rebel Alliance. It’s brutal, heartbreaking, inspiring, politically fraught, action-packed, incredibly dramatic, and suitably epic for the universe it’s set in. One of the best Disney Plus shows ever made.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth pushes his body to the limit while you sit there and watch. (Image credit: National Geographic for Disney Plus /Craig Parry)

Celebrity-led docuseries are a dime a dozen nowadays, but Limitless with Chris Hemsworth proved a genuinely life-improving addition. Produced by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, the show offers a crash course in unlocking the full potential of the human body, using its titular Thor: Love and Thunder star as a (mostly) willing test dummy to prove the efficacy of small-but-important lifestyle changes. Ahead of its release, Aronofsky told us how Limitless will help you live longer (and die better). Fascinating stuff.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a spectacular production, even by Marvel's lofty standards. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Of all the Marvel TV shows released this year, few would have predicted Moon Knight being our favorite one of the lot. Led by a terrific Oscar Isaac, who sizzles in multiple roles, this MCU Phase 4 project is a god-tier TV series that’s more emotionally taxing and bloody than almost every Marvel production before it. It doesn’t dispense with the powerhouse formula Marvel has relied on for over 15 years. Instead, Moon Knight builds on it, creating a show that’s more mature than its predecessors, shines an important light on mental health issues, and simultaneously exists in, and stands alone from, the MCU.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hello there, old friend. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

It wasn’t as fantastic as we hoped, but Obi-Wan Kenobi was the nostalgia-inducing and prequel movie-redeeming series Star Wars needed. Its plot pacing was inconsistent, its narrative structure bitty, and some of its characters undercooked. Still, seeing Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader go toe-to-toe was as joyous as it was thrilling. Add in an early subversive twist about Obi-Wan’s actual mission, too, and the Jedi Master’s standalone series hit all the notes required.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk is brilliant, regardless of what the naysayers say. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Oh boy, this is going to ruffle some feathers. It might be the lowest-rated Marvel series on IMDb.com, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law surprised us with how good it actually was. Jennifer Walters’ live-action debut is funny, subversively dramatic, thought-provoking, bold, and unashamedly feminist. In a world where the MCU needs some new blood (from superhero and creative blueprint perspectives), She-Hulk is the breezy and bright series Marvel needs.

Willow

Warwick Davis' cult hero Willow returned this year. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Like She-Hulk, few people expected a sequel to Warwick Davis’ 1988 cult classic movie to take pride of place on our list, but here we are. Willow did what sequels are supposed to do: expand on and celebrate what came before, and drive a franchise forward with some original ideas, fun twists, and plenty of humor and heart. A hugely underrated fantasy show that deserves your attention.

Best Paramount Plus shows of 2022

Players

Players is an esports mockumentary you don't want to miss. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

In a year when Paramount Plus’ most notable video game adaptation – Halo – absolutely tanked, this mockumentary series about esports teams took us by surprise. Players shone an intriguing light on the esports industry, marrying its real-life, high-stakes drama with the profession’s more absurd elements in highly amusing fashion. Fans of satirical shows, and even those who enjoy sports-based dramas and docuseries, such as The Queen's Gambit and The Last Dance, will want to check Players out.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds is a great Star Trek series. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Star Trek fans have had plenty of top-tier TV to enjoy in recent times, and Strange New Worlds only adds to the plethora of quality Star Trek shows. This Star Trek: Discovery spin-off captured the imaginations of Trekkies everywhere, leading the iconic franchise into new frontiers without casting the series’ roots aside. Like its biggest competitor (aka Star Wars), Star Trek is undergoing a renaissance on the small screen – and it’s got shows like Strange New Worlds to thank.

Yellowstone season 5

Yellowstone continues to go from strength to strength. (Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount Plus’ biggest hit (it’s technically released on Showtime, but whatever) is showing no sign of running out of steam. Yellowstone season 5 continues to deliver high-stakes drama in its neo-noir western setting, with the Dutton family’s tightening grip on the state of Montana still captivating us. Given its immense popularity, it’s little wonder one of the best Paramount Plus shows ever is getting even more spin-offs – 1923 joined 1883 earlier this month, while 6666 is set to premiere in 2023.

Best HBO Max shows of 2022

Barry season 3

Barry's third season is another fantastic entry in the comedy-drama show. (Image credit: HBO Max)

This criminally underrated dark comedy series continues to go from strength to strength. Bill Hader turns in another highly relatable performance, even if the hitman-turned-actor career path isn’t one any of us have experienced. Moreover, Barry’s third season doesn’t miss a narrative or character evolutionary step, making it one of the best HBO Max shows of the year. Given the competition it’s up against on Warner Bros’ streamer, that’s saying something, too.

Euphoria season 2

Euphoria's second season was another smash hit. (Image credit: HBO)

After a popular and award-winning debut season, Euphoria’s sophomore outing quickly established Sam Levinson's high school drama as a new HBO powerhouse. Euphoria season 2 set records up and down the network thanks to its awards-worthy performances (from Zendaya, mainly) and stylish storytelling, and Euphoria season 3 looks set to become one of the biggest releases in the next year or two.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is an epic prequel to Game of Thrones. (Image credit: HBO)

After Game of Thrones ended with a whimper in 2019, expectations for its first follow-up series, aka House of the Dragon, were decidedly lukewarm. Luckily, the debut season of this Targaryen-focused prequel proved some of the best TV of 2022, and we can’t wait to see the likes of Rhaenyra, Daemon, and Alicent return for more dragon-riding action in season 2. Emmy for Paddy Considine!

Peacemaker

Peacemaker didn't have any right being as good as it is. (Image credit: HBO Max)

January feels like a long time ago, but the passage of time hasn’t diminished the brilliance of Peacemaker. This spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is gratuitously violent and hilarious, yet unexpectedly heartfelt – John Cena delivering a truly mesmeric performance as the titular anti-hero with tons of baggage. Peacemaker might just have the best intro of the year, too, with that dance number being replicated many times over by fans since the show’s launch.

The White Lotus season 2

The White Lotus' second season is as good, if not better, than its first. (Image credit: HBO Max)

You don't usurp Succession and Ted Lasso at the Primetime Emmy Awards without having something about you. And The White Lotus is a show with plenty to offer. A black comedy-drama series, The White Lotus is fast becoming everyone’s new favorite show, with The White Lotus season 2 improving on its predecessor and perfectly the anthology formula to wow audiences and critics alike. Not bad going for the guy who played Ned Schneebly in 2003’s School of Rock, eh?

Best Prime Video shows of 2022

The Boys season 3

The Boys season 3 knocked it out of the park again. (Image credit: Amazon)

How do you make one of the best Prime Video shows of all-time even better? You go bigger, badder, and bolder. That’s exactly what The Boys season 3 did, with Amazon’s first major TV hit providing laughs, gore, and gut-punching story beats galore in its best entry yet. Season 4 has a lot to live up to but, in the meantime, find out more about season 3's compelling take on the pursuit of power in our exclusive chat with its showrunner and cast.

The English

The English is a captivating neo-noir western. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Alright, UK readers might say this is cheating as The English is only available on BBC iPlayer on British shores. But it’s still a Prime Video show – and a good one at that – with Amazon co-developing this fantastic Emily Blunt-led western drama. Its story meanders on occasion, but it’s still a riveting watch that’s elevated by Blunt and co-star Chaske Spencer’s rich and engrossing performances.

Outer Range

Outer Range is the sci-fi western we didn't know we wanted. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Speaking of western-style shows, this Josh Brolin-starring production is a highly enjoyable mix of sci-fi, mystery, and western influences that just seems to work. It’s a bit frustrating narratively, but the wider puzzle that plays out and the dysfunctional family dynamics in the Abbott family are suitably enthralling.

Reacher

Reacher quickly became one of Prime Video's biggest hits of 2022. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Jack Reacher series hasn’t had much luck theatrically, but Amazon’s small screen offering goes some way to restoring its live-action reputation. Alan Richtson stars as the titular ex-soldier who’s framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and the only way to clear his name is to help the authorities track down the real culprit. Reacher might sound like a serious crime thriller, but it’s surprisingly humorous and comes packed with some great action sequences.

The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power took us back to Middle-earth in stunning fashion. (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings was on a hiding to nothing when it was first announced, with sections of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fanbase calling it a cash grab and labeling it as a show that mocks the very source material it’s based on. Well, The Rings of Power proved them wrong. Not only is it a faithful accompaniment to Tolkien’s legendary works, it’s also a mesmerizing fantasy show stuffed with interesting characters, hugely impactful plot threads, and tons of splendid action. Here’s hoping The Rings of Power season 2 is as good, if not better, than what came before.

Best Hulu shows of 2022

The Bear

The Bear is a brilliant piece of television. (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu hit a home run in 2022 with The Bear. This understated tale of a passionate young chef who swaps fine dining for the greasy grills of his family-owned sandwich shop is heartfelt, hilarious, refreshingly original, and features a star-making turn from seasoned bit-part actor Jeremy Allan White. The series’ final sequence also happens to feature the greatest Radiohead song of all time (spoiler: it’s Let Down), which gives The Bear bonus marks in our book.

The Dropout

The Dropout charts the rise and fall of Theranos. (Image credit: Hulu)

Like Dahmer, The Dropout has its roots in real-life events. Hulu’s crime drama miniseries documents the rise and fall of biotechnology company Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was recently jailed for 11-plus years for fraud. Amanda Seyfried portrays Holmes in this tense and skilfully assembled docudrama, which crime genre enthusiasts should definitely check out.

Only Murders in the Building season 2

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is brilliant fun. (Image credit: Hulu)

One of the best Hulu shows ever made its eagerly awaited return in mid-2022. The charming, hilarious triumvirate of Charles-Haden, Oliver, and Mabel become embroiled in ever more comedy-infused whodunnit hijinks in the show’s sophomore season. And, in our humble opinion, it’s even better than its predecessor. Roll on season 3 already!

Pam and Tommy

Pam and Tommy shows the perils of fame in riveting fashion. (Image credit: Hulu/Disney Plus)

Another biographical miniseries and another big win for Hulu. The Disney subsidiary’s retelling of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape (and events before and after its release online) is equally funny and heartwrenching. Lily James and Sebastian Stan are on top form as the titular couple, while Seth Rogen revels in a lifetime best performance as the disgruntled worker who uploads Pam and Tommy’s intimate activities on the internet.

Best Apple TV Plus shows of 2022

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters is a rich dark comedy on Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus has quietly gone about becoming one of the best streaming services around – and shows like Bad Sisters are part of the reason why. This delicious dark comedy is one of many superb TV series on Apple’s streamer, which rewards viewers with "a compelling story that'll leave you guessing until the last moment". So say we, anyway.

Five Days at Memorial

Five Days at Memorial is a tense and unsettling TV show. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Five Days at Memorial is a deeply moving disaster-style miniseries that explores the difficult decision-making facing the emergency services on a daily basis. Set in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Apple’s adaptation of Sheri Fink’s novel (based on real events), is an oft-times harrowing and punishing watch. That makes it all the more necessary viewing, though, showing the lengths health professionals go to in order to keep as many patients safe as possible.

Pachinko

Pachinko is a sweeping Japanese epic. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Another book-to-TV adaptation, Pachinko is a masterclass in cinematography, writing, and acting performances. It’s a sweeping Japanese epic that spans multiple decades to capture the enduring bonds of family, individuals’ place in their nation’s history, and humanity’s dark side in the best and worst of times. A multi-award winning series that deserves every plaudit it gets. No wonder it’s been renewed for a second outing.

Severance

Severance is a masterful piece of television. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The 2022 Apple TV Plus hits keep on coming – and Severance is absolutely up there with the very best shows Apple has to offer. The Ben Stiller-directed sci-fi series hooks you from its opening episode, refusing to let go as it weaves an absorbing mystery that eventually answers some questions but leaves you with twice as many as before. With spectacular performances from its entire cast, beautiful cinematography, intricate plot, and rich themes about work-life balance, it’s easily one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. We’ll take Severance season 2 as soon as it’s ready, please.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses is funny and spellbinding in equal measure. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

You know a show is great when its first two seasons drop in the same year. Slow Horses is a banging and refreshing spy thriller that sees Gary Oldman deliver one of his best performances in years as the abrasive and slobby (but no less masterful) intelligence officer Jackson Lamb. To put Slow Horses’ success down to Oldman alone, though, is to do it a disservice. This is an incredibly tight, cohesive, wild ride of a show that deserves to be renewed. Luckily, two more seasons are on the way.

Best Peacock shows of 2022

A Friend of the Family

A Friend of the Family is another suspense-filled crime drama. (Image credit: Peacock)

Peacock continues to be viewed as the runt of the streaming family, but it offers a few TV shows that are worth your time. Among its TV selection is A Friend of the Family, a crime drama miniseries that tells the story of Robert Berchtold, a close friend of the Brobergs who kidnaps the family’s eldest daughter Jan twice in as many years. Its narrative unwinds like a slow-mo nightmare, one that uncomfortably creeps up on you in a way you didn’t expect. If you’ve exhausted every TV option on other streamers, this is one you need to see.

Bel-Air

Bel-Air revamps Will Smith's iconic sitcom for modern audiences. (Image credit: Universal Television/Westbrook Studios)

We weren’t fussed on Bel-Air, Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, when it initially aired in February. However, with each episode, it surprisingly grew into its own thing, cherry picking the original sitcom’s most dramatic moments and retelling them for a modern audience. It’s not perfect, but its tackling of real-world events and flair for unconventional storytelling makes it worth streaming.

The Resort

The Resort is a gripping comedy series on Peacock. (Image credit: Peacock)

Dark comedies and mystery shows are a dime a dozen on this list, so what makes The Resort worth watching? For one, its fantastic lead actors. Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper star as a couple whose marriage, which is already on the rocks, is tested further when they become embroiled in a missing person’s incident that occurred 15 years prior at the resort they’re holidaying at. Add in some interesting and mysterious story threads and an unexpected jaunty tone, and The Resort holds its own against its competitors.