How to watch Slow Horses online: stream the new Apple TV Plus spy drama series

Starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas as MI5’s inscrutable Head of Ops, Slow Horses is an edge-of-your-seat espionage thriller based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels - imagine John le Carré meets Killing Eve. Below we explain how to watch Slow Horses online now, and for free on Apple TV Plus with its trial.

Directed by James Hawes and adapted by Will Smith (HBO’s Veep, The Thick of It), the series revolves around Slough House, a dingy London office which acts as an overflow for MI5’s most incompetent agents.

Premiere date: Friday, April 1 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden

It’s presided over by the belligerent Jackson Lamb (Oldman), who regularly reminds his subordinates that “only screw-ups get sent to Slough House.”

When River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) royally botches an operation, he's the latest member to join the “Slow Horses”: so-called because they’re given the gruntwork. But when a British citizen is kidnapped by a Far-Right terror cell and threatened with execution, Cartwright and the team find themselves back in the race and keen to redeem themselves.

Also starring Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Christopher Chung and Rosalind Eleazar, this wryly humorous and rivetingly old-school drama has all the makings of a TV classic. So keep reading as we break down how to watch Slow Horses online. It's 100% FREE too, if you’re a new subscriber.

How to watch Slow Horses online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Docuseries They Call Me Magic arrives on April 22, about the life of sports icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson and featuring candid interviews with celebrities including Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, and Earvin's wife Cookie Johnson. Meanwhile, in about a month's time the thriller Shining Girls debuts on April 29. A highly-anticipated serialisation of a best-selling novel, this taut show has Elizabeth Moss play a newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are derailed after enduring a traumatic assault.

A bit later in the year is comedy-drama Cha Cha Real Smooth, which bagged the Audience Award at Sundance this year and stars Dakota Johnson and which has its streaming premiere on June 17. Then at some unknown time in 2022, subscribers will finally be able to see Killers of the Flower Moon , Martin Scorsese's 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.