How to get Apple TV Plus on your Google Chromecast with Google TV

Apple TV Plus has finally arrived on Google Chromecast with Google TV, allowing you to tune into shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as access your existing movie purchases.

If you have a Google Chromecast with Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple TV Plus shows in your personalized recommendations and search results, and use Google Assistant to operate the app with your voice.

The streaming service is so far only available on the newest Chromecast with Google TV, which adds an easy-to-navigate TV interface, so you can access your favorite apps without having to use your smartphone or tablet.

However, more Google TV devices will be getting access to the Apple TV app in the future, including Google TV-powered sets from Sony and TCL.

In the meantime, here’s a quick guide to how you can download the Apple TV Plus app to your Google Chomecast with Google TV, so you can stream all the best Apple TV shows straight away.

How to install Apple TV for Google Chromecast with Google TV

First thing’s first: you’ll need an Apple TV Plus subscription to access its content, which includes a suite of original shows, films, and documentaries.

Apple TV Plus costs just $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month – and, if you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV, you'll get a year's subscription for free. If you’re not sure about committing to that monthly cost, you can get a seven-day free trial by simply downloading the Apple TV app.

If you already have an Apple TV Plus subscription, downloading the Apple TV app to your Chromecast with Google TV on your device is simple; just head to the 'Apps' tab and click Search For Apps.

Then, you can either type in ‘Apple TV’ or ask Google Assistant to find it by holding the Assistant button down on your remote.

Once you’ve found the Apple TV app, click the 'Install' button, and when it’s finished downloading, you can click on the 'Open' button to dive into the app.

Alternatively, you can also install Apple TV via the Google Play Store on your smartphone or tablet and select your Chromecast device after hitting the 'Install' button.

(Image credit: Google)

What are the best Apple TV Plus shows?

So, you've installed Apple TV to your Google Chromecast with Google TV and it’s time to dig into the streaming service’s host of exclusive shows and movies.

Apple TV Plus doesn’t have the wealth of content that competitors like Netflix and Prime Video boast, and that’s partly due to the fact that Apple doesn’t include a back catalogue of syndicated shows. You won’t find the likes of Friends or How I Met Your Mother here, but that doesn’t mean that there aren't loads of great shows to watch.

If you’re looking for a few laughs, we’d recommend tucking into Ted Lasso, which is part workplace comedy and part romantic drama. Jason Sudeikis stars in the title role, as a big-deal American football coach, who gets hired to coach the struggling fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond despite having no soccer experience at all.

If drama’s your jam, The Morning Show could be right up your street. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell in its lead roles, it follows the anchors of a popular US breakfast news show as one of its long-time hosts, played by Carrell, is fired amid a #MeToo misconduct scandal.

For cartoon fans, there’s Central Park, an animated sitcom for adults from the minds behind Bob’s Burgers, while psycho thriller Servant is there to cater to anyone who likes to get in touch with their darker side.

As we mentioned previously, it's well worth using the seven-day free trial to make sure there's enough of what you like on Apple TV Plus before committing to the monthly fee.