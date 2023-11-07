Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon will share a dimension as Zack Snyder builds new sci-fi universe on Netflix

Army of the Dead director has confirmed that his upcoming space adventure, Rebel Moon, shares a universe with the Netflix zombie show. Speaking to Total Film magazine, he said that "Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie". "There’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did," he added.

Army of the Dead began two years ago with the movie of the same name, in which Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell battled zombies in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas. Snyder planned an animated series for Netflix but the series was never finished, and that's where the crossovers between the two appear to live. "At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

The interview comes just ahead of the new trailer for Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire, which drops this Sunday (November 12) on America's Game of the Week.

This Sunday, tune in to America's Game of the Week on FOX where @ZackSnyder will drop the trailer for REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE. And catch him right after at Geeked Week for more! pic.twitter.com/j0IV6eLwIQNovember 6, 2023 See more

What do we know about Rebel Moon?

Rebel Moon is an epic sci-fi adventure about a mysterious young woman who needs an army to battle evil forces. It's no secret that Star Wars has been a huge influence. The first trailer, which we've included below, has strong echoes of the famed franchise. It's a big-budget sci-fi drama with impressive ambition. Also, because we're talking about Zack Snyder, there will inevitably be a director's cut as well as the original releases.

We've got high hopes for this one – Army of the Dead was tons of fun – and we're very much looking forward to enjoying the first instalment over the holidays. The first part will be available on Netflix from 22 December 2023. The second part of Rebel Moon is scheduled to hit streaming on April 19, 2024.