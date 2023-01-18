Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon leads exciting 2023 Netflix movie slate

Audio player loading…

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon finally has a release date – and it's coming to Netflix before the end of the year.

Announced as part of Netflix's 2023 movie slate, the popular director's new sci-fi flick will launch exclusively on the world's best streaming service on December 22.

Initially pitched as a Star Wars movie, Snyder repurposed his latest project after it was rejected by Lucasfilm and Disney. Rebel Moon, which stars Sofia Boutella, DC movies alumni Ray Fisher and Djimon Hounsou, and legendary actor Anthony Hopkins among others, will follow in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's footsteps in attempting to reign supreme as one of the most-watched Netflix films of the 2023 holiday season.

Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZJanuary 18, 2023 See more

Rebel Moon's release date might be the most eye-catching announcement, but there are plenty of other fascinating films set to debut on Netflix in 2023, including a new flick starring Stranger Things season 5's Millie Bobby Brown. Eagerly anticipated sequels, including the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction 2, are also slated to arrive this year.

Here are the biggest and best Netflix movies that'll be coming to the streaming giant before the year ends:

You People (Jonah Hill, Lauren London Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus – January 27

Your Place or Mine (Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher) – February 10

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis) – March 10

Murder Mystery 2 (Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler) – March 31

The Mother (Jennifer Lopez) – May 12

Extraction 2 (Chris Hemsworth) – June 16

They Cloned Tyrone (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx) – July 21

Heart of Stone (Gal Gadot) – August 11

Lift (Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio) – August 25

Damsel (Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett) – October 13

Pain Hustlers (Chris Evans, Emily Blunt) – October 27

The Killer (Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton) – November 10

A Family Affair (Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King) – November 17

Leo (Adam Sandler) – November 22

Leave the World Behind (Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke) – December 8

Rebel Moon (Sofia Boutella, Anthony Hopkins) – December 22

That's only a small selection of the potentially great Netflix films coming in 2023. Between February and December, Netflix currently plans to release 45 movies – that equates to nearly one new original film every week. Our new Netflix movies article, then, is going to need a significant overhaul.

Pleasingly, Netflix's 2023 film slate encompasses all kinds of genres, too, meaning there'll be something for every type of movie fan to enjoy at some point. From highly-anticipated animated features like Chicken Run 2 to documentary films, such as Pamela: A Love Story, TechRadar will be your go-to website for all things Netflix movie-related.

Analysis: finally, Netflix seems to be doing movies right

Damsel is one of many big-budget films coming from Netflix in 2023. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has done plenty right to install itself as the most popular streamer around.

However, it's also got a lot wrong. From cancelling fan-favorite shows to hiding its ads-free basic tier, the streaming giant has found itself becoming increasingly criticised by viewers and the media alike. It's little surprise, then, that it lost millions of subscribers early last year before turning the corner and winning viewers back in Q3 2022.

Netflix has been able to combat some negative headlines thanks to its most popular shows, such as Stranger Things season 4, Wednesday, Arcane, and Squid Game. The streamer, though, has found film success harder to come by, with many of its original movies – despite their drawing in millions of viewers – struggling to receive positive reviews.

Per review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), only seven movies – Glass Onion, The Sea Beast, Enola Holmes 2, Hustle, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Apollo 10 1/2, and All Quiet on the Western Front – earned a rating above 90% in 2022. Considering the amount of movie content Netflix produced last year, including hit films like The Gray Man and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, that's a very poor return.

Netflix will hope, then, that its 2023 film slate performs better than its predecessor. Based on the amount of thrilling, entertaining, and action-packed movies coming this year, plus the talent involved in its most anticipated flicks, Netflix's movie slate should fare better in 2023 than it did in 2022. If it does, it'll prove that the streaming company is, albeit belatedly, getting things right in its film department.

