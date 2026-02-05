Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- Doom will be coming to Evercade devices sometime in 2026
- Specific games haven't been announced yet, but it's likely to be the classics
- The announcement was made on Evercade's YouTube channel
Blaze Entertainment has teamed up with Bethesda and id Software to bring classic Doom titles to Evercade systems sometime in 2026.
Officially announced via a short teaser on Evercade's YouTube channel, the 20-ish seconds-long clip doesn't reveal much other than some kind of Doom and Evercade collaboration is happening.
Presumably, as we've seen from countless Evercade cartridges at this point, this would most likely be a collection of classic Doom games. That would naturally include Doom and Doom 2, their various expansions, and potentially Doom 64. It'd be great to see more recent classic Doom efforts, too, such as John Romero's Sigil series.
Furthermore, if it is a cartridge collection, they'll work across pretty much every Evercade retro gaming console released up to this point. That includes the Evercade EXP, Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha, and Super Pocket handheld.
There is also a chance of limited-edition Evercade devices inspired by Doom. That would be appropriate, given that this collaboration should be lining up with developer id Software's 35th anniversary.
With no further information or pre-order details available right now, all I can say for now is watch this space.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
