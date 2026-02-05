Doom will be coming to Evercade devices sometime in 2026

Specific games haven't been announced yet, but it's likely to be the classics

The announcement was made on Evercade's YouTube channel

Blaze Entertainment has teamed up with Bethesda and id Software to bring classic Doom titles to Evercade systems sometime in 2026.

Officially announced via a short teaser on Evercade's YouTube channel, the 20-ish seconds-long clip doesn't reveal much other than some kind of Doom and Evercade collaboration is happening.

DOOM x Evercade Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Presumably, as we've seen from countless Evercade cartridges at this point, this would most likely be a collection of classic Doom games. That would naturally include Doom and Doom 2, their various expansions, and potentially Doom 64. It'd be great to see more recent classic Doom efforts, too, such as John Romero's Sigil series.

Furthermore, if it is a cartridge collection, they'll work across pretty much every Evercade retro gaming console released up to this point. That includes the Evercade EXP, Evercade VS, Evercade Alpha, and Super Pocket handheld.

There is also a chance of limited-edition Evercade devices inspired by Doom. That would be appropriate, given that this collaboration should be lining up with developer id Software's 35th anniversary.

With no further information or pre-order details available right now, all I can say for now is watch this space.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.