Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League release date and latest news

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date was recently pushed back pretty significantly. It'll now release next year, and it's unclear as to whether there will be big changes to the gameplay shown off previously.

The game is built around Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot, as they are tasked with eliminating brainwashed Justice League heroes. This includes Batman, Green Lantern and The Flash. Players will be able to team up in squads of four to take on enemies across a huge open-world city environment. One thing's for certain, it's gonna have to really nail its combat to be considered one of the best co-op games around.

While we wait for more on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, here's what's been revealed on the game so far. This includes all of the latest news and trailers, as well as a look at gameplay. As more details come to light, this page will be updated.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: cut to the chase

What is it? A Suicide Squad game from Rocksteady

When does it come out? February 2, 2024

What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. This is following a delay from its 2023 release window. The delay came after backlash surrounding a showing of the game at a Sony State of Play event.

Unfortunately, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be coming to last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers

Rocksteady revealed a behind-the-scenes trailer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during PlayStation's February 2023 State of Play live stream. In this trailer, we get to see a more extensive showcase of the individual skills that each character has during the midst of battle, including how this crew will work together and what kind of enemies they will have to face up against.

There are other Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers scattered through this article, but if you want to take a closer look at everything Rocksteady has to offer, check out its official YouTube channel.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story

Suicide Squad picks up sometime after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight and sees Amanda Waller (AKA "The Wall") putting together a task force of Arkham inmates, known as the Suicide Squad. Their goal is to undertake a covert mission in Metropolis.

When the ragtag team arrives, they quickly realize that the supervillain Brainiac is attempting to invade the planet and has brainwashed the Justice League (including the Flash, Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern). To save the planet, the Suicide Squad needs to hunt down each brainwashed Justice League member and eliminate them - oh, and takedown Brainiac.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in an open-world depiction of Metropolis, which will be like a larger-scale version of Rocksteady's Arkham City. This open-world approach should mean there's plenty to explore.

We also know that you'll have the option to play the game solo or multiplayer. Players who opt for solo play can switch between members of the squad as they please, with the uncontrolled team members being handled by AI to play alongside you. However, you will need an internet connection for this.

If you want friends to join you in multiplayer, they can jump into the shoes of the squad members you don’t want, with up to four players able at once. According to Rocksteady, this is going to be a seamless gameplay experience, and the co-op will be drop-in and drop-out. So, you can have friends playing with you one minute and go solo the next without it impacting your game.

The four playable characters (Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang) each have their own “unique moveset” and “enhanced traversal abilities”. While these exact abilities and moves haven't been specified, we did get a look at each of the anti-heroes' unique playstyles in the gameplay trailer released at The Game Awards 2021.

From what we saw, Harley is pretty agile, can land powerful melee attacks, and has a grappling hook in her arsenal; King Shark is all about brute force but can whip out a gatling gun when he needs it; Deadshot lends firepower to the group (capable of both sniping and aerial assaults). Finally, Captain Boomerang is extremely fast on his feet, with his boomerang taking out ranged enemies with ease.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed again, following fan reception of the State of Play showing in February 2023. This was announced in the Tweet below, which cites the team needing more time as the main reason for the delay.

Kevin Conroy is Batman

The late Kevin Conroy has been confirmed as the voice of Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Conroy voiced Batman in all of the Arkham games, as well as in Batman: The Animated Series and various movies, so it's poignant to see he was able to lend his voice to Rocksteady's latest.

That's all we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For more on similar titles, check out our look at the best superhero games you can play right now.