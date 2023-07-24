Best superhero games to play in 2023

The best superhero games make you feel powerful and give you some fun special attacks to play with. The easiest way to do that is to let you play a superhero, like one of the Avengers, or Batman, but a superhero game can also be about something else entirely – many games make us feel cool, after all.

That's why our list of the best superhero games includes the heroes you know, but also games that offer screen-shaking attacks, smooth combat and cool action that proves not all heroes wear capes. Our selection includes every platform and a variety of genres, whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, so you get to be a hero, no matter how you like to play.

Best superhero games

Available on: PS5, PC

This action-adventure takes you on a journey across a beautifully rendered New York City as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. As you swing your way across the open-world NYC, you either take on iconic comic villains throughout the story or engage in familiar, yet fun sidequesting such as finding secrets and cleaning out enemy camps.

The movement in Spider-Man always feels fantastic, and our Marvel's Spider-Man review had only superlatives for it. Whether you're using your webs to get around or take on enemies in acrobatic combat, being the guy in the spandex suit is a great experience. The great writing and plenty of typical Spidey banter also help to make it feel as if you're playing your way through the latest Spider-Man movie. It's one of the best superhero games, and has raised expectations for the sequel, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, significantly.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

From Marvel to DC, Lego has taken on superhero movies and other popular series for a while now, but as far as the best superhero games go, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is developer TT Games best attempt at a blend of Lego and superheroes so far. The aim of the game, much like most Lego games, is to be a family-friendly version of a superhero adventure.

Where the sequel excels beyond its predecessors is in its hilarious and inventive narrative. Time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror uses his power to mash together a plethora of classic Marvel locations like 2099 New York City, Asgard, and Wakanda, to form the open-world of Chronopolis where players engage in a cosmic showdown with Kang. This means you get to play a wagonload of Marvel Heroes in an original story, which is great for fans, all mixed with the typical, goody Lego humor. If you're looking for the most superheroes, this is certainly it, and it's one of the best superhero games for how it puts its own, Lego-shaped spin on what we've come to expect from superhero adventures.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The third and final installment in Rocksteady's Batman series caps the series off triumphantly. In this open-world Arkham, Scarecrow has caused a panic by spreading his newest invention, an enhanced fear toxin. As if that weren't enough, Batman has to put out several fires on account of Gotham being Gotham, a city perpetually overrun by all sorts of unsavory characters. The game follows the blueprint of previous Arkham games - you can rappel your way around using the grapnel gun, beat enemies into a pulp using the games' freeflow combat system and engage in some now-typical open-world activities like taking out watchtowers and hunting down specific criminals.

What may now seem like a regular open-world game set the blueprint for what open-world games should be like back in 2015. Everything from the size of Gotham, to the city's fantastic looks and level design, right down to fantastically distracting side missions set the bar for open world games really high and has aged well. Not only that - Arkham City features a tense, exciting story that fans of both Batman and good storytelling shouldn't miss out on.

Available on: PS5

One of the PlayStation ’s exclusive titles, Infamous: Second Son sees players take on the role of Delsin Rowe, a person with extraordinary abilities known as a Conduit, on a mission to take down an anti-Conduit organization. Delsin makes his way through an open-world Seattle, where his actions can make him the villain or the hero - it depends on how you use your powers.

Likely the most popular entry in the Infamous series, this is another open.world game that has stood the test of time. Delsin is modeled after his actor Troy Baker, and the motion capture in this game still looks amazing. Using and acquiring new powers to zoom around Seattle with is fluid and fun, and while there is a lot of open-world busywork, Second Son makes you feel so cool that you just can't help taking down one more stronghold. The boss fights are challenging and require good strategizing, because even though this game makes you feel powerful, you can never just rush through, which is very satisfying.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

This game is a mix of XCOM-style turn-based strategy with deckbuilding and superheroes. Sounds like a risky mix? Understandably, but the strategy veterans at Firaxis know how to translate different Marvel heroes' superpowers into card skills. You play as a centuries-old warrior named the Hunter, as well as different Marvel heroes from Iron Man to Blade in order to stop the apocalypse.

While the story itself may not sound like much, Marvel's Midnight Suns is all about presentation. This is a game that goes to serious lengths in terms of building a world all of these different superheroes fit in, without alienating players who only know some of them or who have no touchpoints with Marvel other than the movies. The writing is top notch and will endear you to every single hero as they battle with personal issues and each other. Midnight Suns includes a significant social element that sees you hanging out in front of the TV with your favorite characters, painting, stargazing and much more. While in battles, you will feel cool thanks to impactful attacks and satisfying strategic options, letting you befriend them is a truly unique approach to superheroes that you shouldn't miss.

Injustice 2 is a fighting game by NetherRealm, the makers of Mortal Kombat. This doesn't automatically mean Injustice 2 is great, but NetherRealm haven't disappointed. You get a large roster of fighters, an equally large pool of customisation options, and an actual story that continues from the first game and asks what would happen if some of DCs most beloved heroes became villains instead.

Injustice 2 looks incredibly good, plays smoothly and features a fun combo system that makes you feel powerful even when you're not a seasoned fighting game player. Add to that immensely detailed animations and plenty of environmental attacks, and you have a fighting game that makes you feel like a true superhero. Injustice 2 is not only one of the best superhero games, but one of the best fighters you can play if you're looking for wealth of content and deep systems to really bury yourself in.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Guardians of the Galaxy is an action adventure centered around a plot basically about the band of misfits avoiding a fine and fighting a cult. You get to explore different locations and take on enemies in real-time combat.

This game perfectly embodies its source material and adds a significant layer of depth by telling us more about characters some of us may only know from the MCU. While it may be hard to get over that the character designs don't emulate the actors from the films, the Guardians are definitely as goofy as their movie counterparts. From the 80s music to the banter, Guardians of the Galaxy is all what fans could wish for, and one of the very best superhero games to boot. It's the writing that carries this game, offering a plot with interesting twists, genuinely emotional scenes and a group of superheroes that may get on even better with each other than their counterparts do. For fans of the Guardians, or, even more pointedly, for those who might not be, this is one of the best superhero games. Read our full Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review for more.

Marvel Snap

Available on: PC, iOS, Android

Marvel Snap is a free-to-play mobile card game that sees you play your opponent for power over a location. You and your opponent place cards face-down, once you've both placed your cards, they are revealed and the cards' different special powers trigger. If you come out of a match having amassed the most power, you win. Players play for cubes - by snapping, you can raise the cube stakes in each round.

Snap's central appeal lies both in how simple the core gameplay is and how many different outcomes you can produce depending on the cards you have. The game features a wide variety of heroes to play, with new cards still being added, and while the temptation to spend real money on cards may be high, Marvel Snap still functions perfectly well when played entirely for free. It's a rush to see your favorites fight together and to discover all the different power combinations on offer, and Marvel Snap's simple but effective animations do a lot of work in keeping the game engaging, too. Whether you just play for a few minutes during a commute or want to become a pro, Marvel Snap's simplicity makes it an equally appealing game for any superhero fan.

Available on: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Royal is the enhanced edition of Persona 5, an entry in the longstanding Persona series of RPGs. In it, you play as a new student of Shujin Academy, sent there after saving a woman from an influential man who in turn uses his power to mark you a juvenile delinquent. Shortly after arriving, you find yourself in a weird dungeon, having slipped into a dark mirror dimension. There, a talking cat explains you're one of The Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a group of young delinquents with the power to change evil people's behavior for the better by entering their minds. In those mind palaces, you fight demonic security and more in turn-based battles using Persona, a type of summons.

Whether you love Japan, team-based RPGs or monster collection, Persona 5 Royal is all that and more. It tells an engrossing (and very long) story of a group of teenagers fighting for the underdog, using a varied group of impressively designed monsters to do their bidding. Persona 5 Royal also cleverly combines the normal and the supernatural - while you go dungeon crawling at night, you also have to get your character through school, hang with your friends at the mall and upgrade your equipment and Persona roster. The earnest story is basically a superhero anime to play, and everything from the design to the music is so cool that you can't help but feel like the coolest vigilante.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Available on: PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch

The developers at PlatinumGames have created some of the best superhero-adjacent games, such as Bayonetta and Vanquish, so it's only natural that they would make an actual superhero action game, too. In The Wonderful 101, you control a whole host of tiny heroes Pikmin-style, but instead of finding your way around and collecting fruit, you fight huge monsters by drawing shapes with your controller, transforming your heroic bunch and starting different attacks and maneuvers.

This remaster of the Wii U original from 2013 doesn't do a lot differently from the original, which kept things really opaque for players. In order to be successful in the Wonderful 101, you need to study your enemies, learn their weaknesses and overcome a move drawing system that can be a bit finicky. But these initial frustrations are worth it for the exciting and varied battles you'll face. Whether you're transforming into a sword to fight huge mechanical dragons in mid-air or fight sentient canons at a baseball stadium, the Wonderful 101's settings and enemies are some of the most inventive you'll get to see. If you're looking for a good challenge and still come out feeling cool, The Wonderful 101 is definitely one of the best superhero games for you.

Best superhero games: FAQs

What are upcoming superhero games in 2023? 2023 will see a few highly anticipated superhero games, such as the DC adventure Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.