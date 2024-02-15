The best Star Wars games 2024 - galactic thrills for all

The best Star Wars games aren’t just plain adaptations of George Lucas’ beloved sci-fi universe, they’re well-crafted adventures that transport you to a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars offers such an expansive setting, so the best Star Wars games come in a wide range of different styles.

Below, you’ll find some of the best RPGs (role-playing games) alongside challenging soulslikes and family-friendly action games. You’ll even find one of the best MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing games) and one of the best Lego games - ideal if you’re looking for something with more of a multiplayer angle.

Despite these differences, all of these games beautifully capture the look and feel of Star Wars. Whether you’re playing a serious, story-driven title or a more light-hearted adventure, the lightsaber noises, blaster sounds, and engine roars are all on point.

Here at TechRadar Gaming (TRG) we’ve played a wide range of Star Wars titles from the all-time greats to the duds. To save you time and help you find your next Star Wars hit, we’ve put together a list of the very best Star Wars games. Read on to find out more.

Best Star Wars games 2024

(Image credit: EA / Respawn)

Why we love it Star Wars Jedi: Survivor uses tough battles with an emphasis on parries and counterattacks to really sell the fantasy of lightsaber combat. The fighting makes you feel like an actual Jedi, and you can’t say better than that.

Available on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

One of the best Star Wars games when it comes to compelling combat and gripping storylines, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offers a dark, rewarding take on the Jedi experience under the Empire. Set between Star Wars: Episode 3 - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode 4 - A New Hope, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows the story of Cal Kestis as he attempts to undermine the Empire and protect what’s left of the Jedi Order.

This action RPG borrows mechanics from soulsborne games like Elden Ring to create a captivating combat system where whip-fast lightsaber parries and brutal combos are par for the course. What’s more, Jedi: Survivor’s main story is rewarding for die-hard Star Wars fans and newcomers alike. We called the game “ambitious and impressive” in our review, and we meant it. Full of twists and turns, this gritty yet hopeful tale is well worth a look.

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars: The Old Republic Choose your adventure

Why we love it Most Star Wars games are geared toward a specific subsection of the setting, but The Old Republic lets you pick and choose the tropes that you’d like to focus on. Whether you want to be a fearsome bounty hunter, an evil Sith, or a noble Jedi, you’ll be accommodated.

Available on: PC

Not only one of the best Star Wars games, Star Wars: The Old Republic is one of the best MMO games too. This third-person, story-driven RPG lets you create your own character in the Star Wars universe from a range of available archetypes, providing a specially tailored storyline full of twists, turns, and juicy dialogue options.

Set thousands of years before the movies, Star Wars: The Old Republic carves out its own niche in the setting. The developers at BioWare did a fantastic job at laying the groundwork for plenty of compelling storylines. What’s more, the MMORPG is free to play, meaning that you can experience oodles of Star Wars goodness without parting with so much as a cent. Though BioWare no longer develops the game, Broadsword Online Games took over in 2023 and has a solid track record when it comes to keeping classic MMOs in good health.

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars: Squadrons Take to the skies

Why we love it Who hasn’t wanted to jump in an X-Wing and shoot down some TIE Fighters? Star Wars: Squadrons not only lets you do that but also lets you do it in VR.

Available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Star Wars: Squadrons delivers a very specific Star Wars fantasy with skill and aplomb. Playable in first or third person, Squadrons places you in the cockpit of one of a handful of iconic Star Wars space vehicles and lets you fly off into battle. As you fly, you can adjust your ship’s power output, use special modules, and perform thrilling aerobatics. The visual and sound design are fantastic, and all the more immersive in VR, which the game fully supports with PS VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index compatibility.

There’s also a fun single-player campaign which is set just after Star Wars: Episode 6 - Return of the Jedi. The Republic is on the rise, but the Empire is fighting tooth and nail to maintain its grip on power. The campaign introduces some interesting characters as well as more than a few memorable setpiece battles. If you always wanted an X-Wing of your own, then this is the best Star Wars game for you.

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars Republic Commando Get hands-on

Why we love it Star Wars Republic Commando was one of the first FPS games to make you feel like your squad had your back thanks to a system of player commands and sensible AI. In Republic Commando, you never feel alone.

Available on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Released way back in 2005, Star Wars Republic Commando is an atmospheric first-person shooter (FPS) where you play as an elite clone trooper. Set during the events of Star Wars: Episode 2 - Attack of the Clones, you play as the leader of Delta Squad, a crack team of elite clone troopers. After basic training, you and your three companions soon find yourselves thrust into dangerous missions for the Republic.

Today, the game has a cult following for its immersive portrayal of sci-fi warfare and the intelligent AI that powers your squadmates. The FPS boasts ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews on Steam . When it comes to delivering a Star Wars experience that looks and feels authentic, Republic Commando is one of the best Star Wars games out there. The game can even be played on current-gen consoles thanks to backwards compatibility systems. However, be aware that some features may be absent if you choose to play this way.

(Image credit: EA)

Why we love it Star Wars Battlefront 2 is, essentially, an interactive virtual playset of Star Wars action figures. From gripping dogfights in space to protracted land battles and lightsaber duels, Battlefront 2 lets your imagination run wild.

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is chock full of content. At its heart, this title from EA is a third-person shooter where you participate in massive Star Wars battles as a footsoldier. With multiple classes to choose from, battles are varied and intricate. Officers support heavy troopers with buffs while assault troopers forge a path forward. Do well enough in battle, and you’ll acquire points which, when cashed in, allow you to spawn in as an advanced solder type or, potentially, one of Star Wars’ iconic heroes. There’s nothing quite like wading through Resistance soldiers as Kylo Ren or holding the line as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

There’s also a single-player campaign that offers a fun and immersive Star Wars story that very much stands on its own two feet. There are even space battles and vehicles if you’re looking for larger-scale options. It’s this generosity that makes Star Wars Battlefront 2 one of the best Star Wars games in terms of the sheer amount of content available.

(Image credit: TT Games)

Why we love it Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t just fun to play, it’s also hilarious. Lego’s slapstick tongue-in-cheek humor is a beautiful match for Star Wars that’s sure to amuse fans young and old.

Available on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a joyful and accessible adventure game suitable for players of all ages. Spanning the nine central Star Wars films, you’ll be able to enjoy a novel Lego-based take on setpieces from podracing on Tatooine to the battle of Endor. The third-person experience amounts to a combination of simple yet satisfying battles, platforming puzzles, and exploration. The Skywalker Saga also boasts slick split-screen co-op, making it a fantastic game to play on the sofa with friends and family.

Despite its tongue-in-cheek approach to Star Wars, The Skywalker Saga is a loving send-up with laugh-out-loud dialogue and plenty of charming humor. This is arguably the best Star Wars game when it comes to offering a relaxing, no-strings-attached adventure that anyone can access and enjoy. However, for completionists, there’s a huge amount to do in The Skywalker Saga, too, with roughly 300 characters to unlock, 100 vehicles to obtain, and nine movies’ worth of adventures to enjoy.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic A timeless classic

Why we love it Knights of the Old Republic is an immersive story full of meaningful choices that help you make the game your own. It’s an original Star Wars tale, but one you can personalize to your own tastes.

Available on: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile

No list of the best Star Wars games would be complete without Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR). The third-person RPG may be over 20 years old, but its strong storytelling, excellent writing, and heartfelt commitment to the Star Wars setting give the game a timeless quality. So iconic is this RPG that a KOTOR remake is currently in the works. Set thousands of years before the movies, Knights of the Old Republic has you step into the shoes of an amnesiac force user caught in the middle of a battle between the well-meaning Republic and a Sith armada commanded by the nefarious Darth Malgus.

A forerunner to the renowned Mass Effect series of sci-fi RPGs, Knights of the Old Republic boasts a cast of memorable supporting characters with their own distinctive goals and storylines. While the graphics are dated, the sense of exploration and customization is one of the most impressive you’ll find across any Star Wars game. Whether you choose the Light Side, the Dark Side, or something in between, Knights of the Old Republic has twists and turns that you’ll never forget.

Best Star Wars games: FAQs

(Image credit: Future)

What is considered the best Star Wars game? Though Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a stone-cold classic, any of the titles on our best Star Wars games list could qualify, depending on your preferences. If you’re looking for a thrilling modern action title, then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is likely your best bet. However, if you’re more into old-school first-person shooters, Star Wars: Republic Commando might be more to your liking. For those in the market for games to play with friends or family, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are ideal choices. For light-hearted, joyful adventures, The Skywalker Saga has you covered, but, if you want gritty battles, Battlefront 2 will provide.

Is Jedi Survivor as good as Fallen Order? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t just as good as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, in our view, it’s better. One of the best Star Wars games ever made, Jedi: Survivor improves on the original in a range of ways. The combat is slicker, with far more scope for player customization and meaningful skill choices. The story is better written too, meaningfully building on the stakes set up in Jedi: Fallen Order to deliver a rounded and stirring narrative. The environments are larger, too, but no less packed full of things to do, seamlessly incorporating open-world elements. That said, we still recommend playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in preparation for Jedi: Survivor. Though the latter can absolutely be played with no experience of its predecessor, the two games fit together very nicely, building an experience that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

How we picked the best Star Wars games

Star Wars is enormous, meaning that creating our best Star Wars games list was a daunting task. We aimed to create a list that offered a wide range of experiences while maintaining a baseline of high quality. It was also crucial that every game on the list did justice to the Star Wars fantasy. In short, they had to feel like Star Wars.

Ever since my dad gave me the original trilogy on VHS as a kid, I’ve been a massive Star Wars fan. I never miss a promising Star Wars game and many have more than lived up to expectations. Star Wars has a certain magic to it, something that every game on this list appreciates.

