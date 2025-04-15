EA reveals first look at Bit Reactor's new single-player, turn-based tactics game Star Wars: Zero Company

The game is being developed for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. and will be set during the Clone Wars

More details will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan on April 19

EA has announced Star Wars: Zero Company, a new single-player, turn-based tactics game currently in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The game is being developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, but it doesn't have a release date just yet.

There's not much information about the title at present, but we do know that the Zero Company will put players "in command during the Clone Wars," according to a new Star Wars post. The Clone Wars is a popular era among fans of the franchise, so the opportunity to revisit it sounds awesome.

"Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Zero Company," the post reads.

Engage in turn-based tactical combat - STAR WARS Zero Company. Join us at #StarWars celebration on April 19 for a panel with @BitReactor, @Respawn, and @LucasfilmGames where we’ll share a world-exclusive first look at our new game. #SWZeroCoLearn more: https://t.co/B4Ky371FaA pic.twitter.com/xhM4btVXeLApril 14, 2025

EA also shared the first look at the tactics game with some official artwork, showcasing "just a few members of the elite squad under your command", including a Jedi, Clone Trooper, Mandalorian, an Astromech droid, what looks to be an Umbaran, and a cool smuggler-looking dude front and center.

We won't have to wait much longer to hear more about the game, as EA has confirmed that more details will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan on April 19.

Bit Reactor is a new strategy game studio that was founded in 2022 by industry veterans who have worked on the likes of XCOM, the Civilization series, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Gears of War.

Considering the studio's background, many fans are speculating that the Zero Company will have similar gameplay mechanics to these strategy games with action inspired by XCOM, but we'll have to wait and see.