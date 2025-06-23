Footage purportedly showing the campaign of the next Battlefield game has leaked

It shows a firefight on a massive dam and some dramatic destruction

The video was allegedly found in the Battlefield Labs client

A reliable dataminer has leaked footage that purportedly shows part of a mission from the upcoming Battlefield 6 campaign.

In an earnings call bac in February this year, we learned that the next Battlefield title will be released before March 31, 2026. Judging by this timeframe, a reveal is likely set for this summer, and testing is currently underway as part of the ongoing Battlefield Labs initiative.

Described by publisher Electronic Arts (EA) as the “most ambitious community development collaboration ever,” the program allows select players to try parts of the next game and influence its development through feedback.

As you might expect, this means that there has been a steady stream of leaks from those either playing these early builds or combing through them for data.

The latest snippet of info comes from X / Twitter user 'temporyal', who has a strong track record as a leaker, and concerns the game's campaign. It takes the form of a short video file, purportedly found in the Battlefield Labs client.

Here's a short clip from the Battlefield 6 singleplayer campaign in the latest BF Labs update.This work-in-progress footage shows the explosive finale of a mission to destroy a dam in Tajikistan. pic.twitter.com/n9ikBpUrmQJune 19, 2025

In it, we see what appears to be a brief segment from the campaign in which the player boards a military truck in the shadow of a huge dam. Fire is exchanged briefly with some oncoming enemies before the scene reaches a climax as the dam dramatically explodes while the player flees in the back of the truck.

It's the kind of showstopping destruction that you would want from a Battlefield and reminds me of some of the classic set-piece moments from older titles like Battlefield 4. Considering the fact that the latest entry in the series, Battlefield 2042, didn't even come with a single-player campaign component, this already seems like a massive improvement, and I can't wait to see more.

The footage is obviously from a very early build of the game, though, as textures, lighting, and character animation are clearly unfinished. Still, it's easy to imagine how the scene might look in the finished product.

Of course, you should bear in mind that there is no guarantee that anything shown in this leak will appear in the final game - or that it's even from the campaign in the first place. Games can change a lot throughout development, so we'll have to wait for some official details from EA for more concrete information.

The leaker does go on to share some interesting titbits, though, including the fact that the campaign may comprise of a prologue and eight separate missions. These will allegedly take place in a range of global locations, including Egypt, Tajikistan, the US, and Gibraltar.