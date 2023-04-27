The very best single-player games on game pass

There's plenty on offer when it comes to the best single-player games on game pass. Every entry on our list is an outstanding example of its genre and will provide you with a top-notch single-player experience. From triple-A RPGs to indie adventure games, plenty of fulfilling titles can be found on Game Pass if you’re on your lonesome.

As fun, as co-op games can be, sitting back and enjoying a game on your own, without such trivial distractions as “friends” or “other people”, can be great. Do you really want someone around while bawling at a heartbreaking cutscene? We didn’t think so.

Xbox Game Pass boasts an extensive library with all kinds of games. The sheer amount of choice can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we’ve combed the depths of Microsoft’s library to find only the best single-player games, hoping it might save you the hassle.

The games on our list come in lots of different shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common: great gameplay against the backdrop of a fascinating world that keeps you coming back for more. The worlds and stories on our list vary wildly. Some take you to fantastical worlds and place you in charge of entire armies, while others aim closer to home. Wherever you find yourself, though, each game on this list provides a unique and memorable experience.

Single-player games on game pass

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Released back in 2020, DOOM Eternal offers a satisfyingly violent yet meticulously designed first-person shooter experience. DOOM Eternal’s rapid, pulse-pounding gameplay marries balletic motion with over-the-top demon-slaying carnage. The title looks and feels incredible. Every gunshot and every guitar riff cohere wonderfully with the back and forth of DOOM Eternal’s rhythmic gunplay.

Beloved writer Terry Pratchett is purported to have said: “Over the centuries, mankind has tried many ways of combating the forces of evil... prayer, fasting, good works and so on. Up until Doom, no one seemed to have thought about the double-barrel shotgun.” The late, great author was onto something. Inside DOOM Eternal’s overblown story of cosmic horror and demonic invasion is a chance to experience real, tangible catharsis. To this day, I am convinced that few things in gaming feel as good as blowing a Cacedemon to smithereens.

(Image credit: ATLUS)

Persona 5 Royal This JRPG is the ultimate coming-of-age story Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Eneba US (opens in new tab)

Being a teenager sucks, and Persona 5 knows this well. However, Persona 5’s protagonist is having a worse time than most. Sent on probation to a Tokyo high school for a crime he didn’t commit, he soon learns he has the power to venture into the minds of others and steal their darkest desires. In Persona 5, you spend half your time delving into the psyches of dangerous adults and the other half living your day-to-day life, making friends, and just being a teen. The twist: both sides are inextricably connected, and mastering elements of one will help you master the other.

If Persona 5 Royal is anything, it’s stylish. Vibrant colours mesh with jazzy soundscapes as you navigate Tokyo’s rain-slicked streets. Even the loading screens are gorgeous, shifting to reflect everything from your location to the weather. Persona 5 Royal enthralls with its singular commitment to aesthetic boldness, seamlessly pulling you into the story and making you part of its world.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes you on an island-hopping adventure that spans the length and breadth of Ancient Greece. As a mercenary-turned-assassin, you’ll soon find yourself in command of your own ship on the tail of a vast conspiracy. Sneak, fight and shoot your way through countless quests to unravel the mysteries at the heart of the Order of Assassins.

Odyssey is an open-world game done right, where side quests and supporting content uplift and complement the main story rather than detract from it. As you progress through the game, you can customize your character’s abilities and weapons; allowing you to tailor the experience to your own playstyle. There are also plenty of meaningful dialogue options, allowing you to influence the story and to really immerse yourself in the world and its ongoing stories.

(Image credit: Half Mermaid)

Immortality A thrilling FMV mystery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Immortality is a little bit different. You’ll follow the life of a model-turned-actress as you attempt to solve the mystery of her disappearance using footage from three of her films. The films themselves aren’t rendered in a game engine but use full motion video, meaning you’ll have to analyse the behavior of human actors to piece together the mystery. Working through the footage, you’ll need to figure out the people and items of significance, using every scrap of information you can to piece together what’s happening.

It’s tough to talk about Immortality without veering into spoiler territory, but rest assured; the title has a gripping story that veers into interesting places. From writer Sam Barlow, the man behind Her Story and Telling Lies, Immortality offers a fresh and dramatic mystery.

(Image credit: Microsoft )

Forza Horizon 5 Pulse-pounding open-world racing Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Microsoft US (opens in new tab) View at Microsoft US (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

When it comes to great racing games, Forza Horizon 5 is the crème of the crop. As you’d expect from a racing title, you’re offered a wide range of cars to choose from and plenty of exciting locales to race them. What sets Forza Horizon 5 apart is its extremely varied and generous environments. Taking place in a fictionalized version of Mexico, the game has an immense open world map in which you can get thoroughly lost.

The cars themselves look gorgeous and are thoroughly customizable to boot. Fancy paint jobs and full-scale body customization are on the table in Forza Horizon 5. You can lovingly alter and curate your vehicles to make them your own. There’s an absurd amount to do in the open world, and even some whimsical mini-games if you get bored of more conventional racing. If you love cars and going fast, Forza 5 Horizon is well worth a look.

(Image credit: FInji)

Tunic A little fox on big adventures Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Tunic is a classic adventure game in the mold of old-school Zelda. You play as an adorable fox who navigates a charming isometric world. You’ll fight enemies, solve puzzles and unearth ancient mysteries. In short: it’s got everything you’d expect from an adventure game.

In a particularly delightful flourish, Tunic has you reconstruct the game’s manual as you progress through the world. Mystery and adventure are baked into every aspect of Tunic’s gameplay, design, and presentation. Beneath all that, however, lies a deceptively technical and engrossing combat system. Overall, it’s a great solo experience, a fine choice for anybody looking for a good old-fashioned adventure.

(Image credit: Sega)

Total War: Warhammer 3 Armies clash across a dark fantasy world Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Set in the classic Warhammer Fantasy setting, Total War Warhammer 3 has you take command of one of the world’s myriad factions. Raise armies, build cities and engage in an all-out war with your hated foes as you campaign across the Old World. The game takes place in two layers. There’s an overarching strategy layer where you manage your empire, and there’s the battles themselves, which take place in real-time and have you take command of companies of troops.

Thanks to the fantastical nature of the setting, factions come in all sorts of different flavors. Yes, you can be bog-standard humans, but why do that when you could be rat people or a faction of deamons made of the raw stuff of madness itself? While the diplomacy element of the strategy layer isn’t particularly deep, the game offers a tremendously rewarding experience regarding its battles and army management. I’ve spent hundreds of hours in Warhammer 3’s gritty fantasy world, and I loved every one of them.

(Image credit: EA)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition contains the entire Mass Effect trilogy, but with graphical improvements and quality-of-life changes that give the classic series a new lease on life. In Mass Effect, you play as Commander Shepard, a spaceship captain in the 2180s. You’ll have access to a deep and rewarding RPG experience from the get-go. You’ll meet an intriguing ensemble of supporting characters, each with a story to tell. You’ll jet about the galaxy, fighting baddies and solving mysteries. You’ll also be forced to make tough choices, selecting from dialogue options that meaningfully impact the story.

As with any great sci-fi, Mass Effect uses its setting to explore difficult themes and then uses those themes to set up a compelling and surprisingly dark central narrative. As you make difficult choices during the game’s core missions, you’ll be forced to confront the consequences of your actions down the line. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve played through the Mass Effect trilogy, but thanks to the game’s emphasis on player choice, each playthrough has always felt personal and bespoke.

(Image credit: SEGA)

Personally, I lack the courage to play Alien: Isolation alone. Assuming the role of Amanda Ripley, you find yourself on the dilapidated space station of Sevastopol on a mission to uncover the truth behind a disaster that befell her mother’s ship 15 years ago. Suffice it to say Sevastopol is far from welcoming. As well as the occasional ornery human survivor, Amanda has to reckon with a terrifying xenomorph that’s loose on the station. You’ll need all your wits, survival skills and cunning to make it out of there alive.

This first-person horror game is a masterclass in atmosphere. Everything from the sound design to the dingy 1980s-inspired visuals reinforce the tension and fear at the heart of the gameplay experience. As horror games go, Alien: Isolation is one of the best solo experiences out there. The title goes out of its way to make you feel alone and vulnerable. It’s not for everyone, but if you’re a horror fan and have Game Pass, Alien: Isolation is well worth checking out.

(Image credit: Mega Crit Games)

Slay the Spire Rougelike card battling galore Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

In Slay the Spire, you select a character and attempt to ascend a tower full of monsters and threats in a sequence of dialogue choices and card-based combat. Each character starts with a different deck of cards. You use your cards in turn-based battles as you progress up the tower. Defeat enemies and find treasure to unlock new cards and passive abilities. Build the best deck and see if you can complete the climb. Perish, and you’ll have to start all over again.

Slay the Spire offers a more-ish roguelike experience. Every one of your decisions matters, and, in the likely event your character meets their end, you may find yourself going back and wondering what you could have done differently. Herein lies Slay the Spire’s trump card. Simply by starting another run, you can put your theories into practice. You can try a different approach and see where it lands you. This gives Slay the Spire’s gameplay loop an organic ebb and flow, keeping its fans returning for more.

Best single-player games on game pass: FAQs

(Image credit: ATLUS)

What is the most fun single-player game? This is a tough one, since video game enjoyers come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes with all sorts of different preferences. However, when it comes to the games on this list, some have broader appeal than others and cross genre boundaries in interesting ways. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a profoundly generous title, offering a staggering breadth of experiences. It has elements of RPGs, action games, exploration games, and even dating simulators. It’s a great demonstration of what modern gaming has to offer. I spent almost 100 hours in Odyssey’s rich take on ancient Greece and would strongly recommend the title to anyone looking for a great single-player experience.