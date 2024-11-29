This Black Friday TV streaming deal at 70% off is the one I’m recommending to friends

If you've been reading my guide to the best Black Friday streaming deals, then you'll know by now that Max announced a great bargain this week that caught my attention instantly.

The deal, which gets you Max for $2.99 a month for six months, is a returning discount that was posted during last year's sales, so it's great to see it make a comeback, especially with so many new movies and shows to stream this year.

Today's best Max deal

Max 'Standard' with ads plan: was $59.94 for six-months now $17.94 at Max

It's finally back: the best Max Black Friday streaming deal we saw last year has returned, letting you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months. The deal is available to both new and returning customers and represents a 70% saving on the best streaming service for originals. The Penguin, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus are just some of the best Max shows that you'll be able to access with this great saving while it lasts until December 6.

One of my favorite shows has been The Penguin, which is a TV spin-off of Matt Reeves' The Batman that was released in September. I'm not alone either, with the series finale episode receiving one of the highest IMDB rating for a series. TechRadar's very own Tom Power said it was another "crime epic home run for HBO" in his The Penguin review, and I wholeheartedly agree.

As the home for other great HBO crime shows like The Sopranos and The Wire, Max is filled with plenty of great series to stream. Just look at our guide to the best Max shows and you'll only scratch the surface of what you can watch. From the The Last of Us to The White Lotus, its catalog earns itself the title of the best streaming service for quality content.

It's my job to always be on the hunt for what's new to watch on the best streaming services, and from what I've seen so far this year, Max is constantly refreshing its library with great series and movies. Out of everything new on Max in December, I'm seeing some fantastic classic films being added, including The Shop Around the Corner, Meet Me in St. Louis and The Maltese Falcon. The service recently signed a new deal to license movies from The Criterion Collection, so you can expect more of these classics to be added to our best Max movies guide. There's a lot to get through, which means you'll definitely get your money's worth with this great Black Friday streaming deal for Max.

