Everything new on Max in December 2024
It may not be festive, but there's certainly a lot on offer
Max's December 2024 schedule is a little frosty when it comes to Christmas titles. Aside from HGTV's annual White House Christmas decorating special and OWN's festive TV movies, there's not much else offering the Christmas spirit in the list below. But, if you're hunkering down during the cold, winter months, you will be pleased to hear that there's an abundance of movies and TV shows joining the platform for the whole family to enjoy.
In November, one of the best streaming services brought us all the Christmas cheer it could seemingly muster up. So, while we go fully festive, those titles are still on offer alongside some of the best Max movies. And during December, there's new seasons of some of the best Max shows, comedy specials, documentaries, and lots of other content to add to your watchlist. Plus, Clint Eastwood is back in the director's chair for new movie, Juror #2. Here's everything new on Max in December 2024.
Arriving on December 1
Cedar Rapids (movie)
Clash of the Titans (movie)
Cop Out (movie)
Death Race (movie)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie (movie)
Hamlet 2 (movie)
How I Live Now (movie)
Invisible Stripes (movie)
It All Came True (movie)
Jupiter Ascending (movie)
Key Largo (movie)
Kid Galahad (movie)
King of the Underworld (movie)
Lightning Strikes Twice (movie)
Lord of the Rings (movie)
Man from God's Country (movie)
Marine Raiders (movie)
Marked Woman (movie)
Meet Me in St. Louis (movie)
Megamind (movie)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (movie)
National Velvet (movie)
Ninja Assassin (movie)
Overland Telegraph (movie)
Passage to Marseille (movie)
Person to Person (movie)
Pistol Harvest (movie)
Results (movie)
Riders of the Range (movie)
Saddle Legion (movie)
San Quentin (movie)
So This Is Paris (movie)
Stagecoach Kid (movie)
State's Attorney (movie)
Strike Up the Band (movie)
Take This Waltz (movie)
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (TV show)
The Goonies (movie)
The Hobbit (movie)
The Maltese Falcon (movie)
The Oklahoma Kid (movie)
The Return of Doctor X (movie)
The Return of the King (movie)
The Roaring Twenties (movie)
The Secret Fury (movie)
The Shop Around the Corner (movie)
The Threat (movie)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (movie)
The Wagons Roll at Night (movie)
The Woman on Pier 13 (movie)
They Drive by Night (movie)
Tomorrow is Another Day (movie)
White Bird in a Blizzard (movie)
White God (movie)
Words and Music (movie)
You Can't Get Away with Murder (movie)
Arriving on December 3
90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets season 2 (TV show)
90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 (TV show)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (documentary)
Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (TV show)
Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024 (TV show)
Arriving on December 5
Creature Commandos season 1 (TV show)
Roadworthy Rescues season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on December 6
Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper season 2 (TV show)
Mini Beat Power Rockers season 4 (TV show)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain's Carol (movie)
Teen Titans Go! season 8 episodes 30-34 (TV show)
The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on December 7
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (documentary)
Evolve and Flex episode 1 (TV show)
Arriving on December 8
A Season to Remember (movie)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show (TV show)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K (TV show)
Arriving on December 9
999 Murderer Calling season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on December 10
Nature of the Crime (documentary)
Arriving on December 12
Bookie season 2 (TV show)
Fear Thy Neighbor season 10 & 11 (TV show)
Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (documentary)
Was I A Sex Object? (documentary)
Arriving on December 13
Batwheels season 2 episodes 22-37 (TV show)
Arriving on December 14
Evolve and Flex episode 2 (TV show)
Arriving on December 15
Frozen Planet II season 2 (TV show)
Mistletoe & Matrimony (movie)
Arriving on December 16
Truck U season 20 (TV show)
Two Guys Garage season 23 (TV show)
Very Scary People season 6 (TV show)
White House Christmas (TV show)
Arriving on December 17
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (documentary)
Arriving on December 19
Fast Friends (TV show)
Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (comedy special)
Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (documentary)
The Head season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on December 20
Juror #2 (movie)
X-Rated Queen season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on December 21
Evolve and Flex episode 3 (TV show)
Arriving on December 22
Build for Off-Road season 1 (TV show)
24-Karat Christmas (movie)
Arriving on December 23
Alien Files: Reopened season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on December 27
Building Outside the Lines season 2 (TV show)
In with the Old season 7 (TV show)
The Flipping El Moussas season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on December 28
Evolve and Flex episode 4 (TV show)
Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024 (TV show)
Arriving on December 30
Home Town season 9 (TV show)
Teen Titans Go! season 8 episodes 35-37 (TV show)
Yellowstone Wardens season 6 (TV show)
