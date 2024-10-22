Max’s first Get Millie Black trailer teases a missing persons case, major betrayals and a Game of Thrones star

We might be getting another entry to our best Max shows list if the first trailer for Get Millie Black is anything to go by. I'm a huge fan of British crime thrillers and the new limited series looks like it'll be a good one when it arrives on the streaming platform on November 25.

The series will air on HBO in the US and Channel 4 in the UK, joining the likes of Uzumaki and Smiling Friends, so we've really been spoiled with great new additions to both networks recently. Not only that, but Max recently teased a bunch of cool stuff at New York Comic Con – is it any wonder it's one of the best streaming services?

Take a look at the gripping trailer for Get Millie Black below.

What do we know about Get Millie Black?

The series is the television debut for Marlon James, an author known for titles such as The Book of Night Women and Moon Witch, Spider King. It follows detective Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance), who is forced out of Scotland Yard and returns home to join the Jamaican Police Force. She investigates missing person cases alongside her partner Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr).

However, things start to go awry when Scotland Yard detective Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie) shows up in Kingston and their investigations cross paths. There's plenty of drama already and I am personally thrilled to see Dempsie in this, as I loved him in Skins back in the day and also in HBO hit Game of Thrones, so it'll be interesting to learn more about his new character. I'm definitely adding this one to my watchlist in November.

