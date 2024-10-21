11 biggest streaming announcements from New York Comic Con, including Dune: Prophecy, Creature Commandos, The Penguin and more

New York Comic Con has not disappointed this year, as trailers and news for several major streaming titles have debuted at the event. Fans of some of the best Netflix, Max, and Adult Swim shows will be delighted that we've got plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

Whether it's new episodes of action hits or a new venture for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, there are lots of exciting things coming to the best streaming services. One streaming announcement that we haven't included in this list but that was part of the event was that Shrinking has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus.

If you weren't lucky enough to attend New York's fan convention this year, do not fear, because the trailers are now widely available online and we've got details for all of them. So, without further delay, here are the 11 biggest announcements you shouldn't miss from New York Comic Con.

The Penguin

The Penguin | Mid-Season Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

If you're anything like me, you're currently obsessed with The Penguin. I don't blame you, it's an absorbing epic and one of the best Max shows of the year. Colin Farrell deserves all the awards: it's hard to believe the Irish actor is hidden under all those prosthetics and a New York accent, and his performance has me hooked.

The recent mid-season trailer has got me even more excited, picking up after episode three's shock ending with Sofia Falcone (played by the brilliant Cristin Milioti). If you thought the first half of the season was excellent, this new trailer suggests it's only going from strength to strength.

Rick and Morty

Season 8 First Look | Rick and Morty | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Ah, jeez Rick! Not only have we got a first-look at Rick and Morty season 8, but there's been confirmation that the show has been renewed until season 12. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said: “Dan, Scott, and the rest of the immensely talented team behind Rick and Morty are constantly outdoing themselves and I’ll be joining the millions of fans around the world in looking forward to more adventures in the years to come.”

That means this iconic duo is definitely sticking around up until 2029, so there's plenty more Rick and Morty to look forward to. While you wait for season 8 to air – it's expected to be released in 2025 – you can enjoy the sneak peek above.

The Electric Slate

The Electric State | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you love Stranger Things, you may have been disappointed by the lack of trailers from Netflix Geeked Week. While we have to wait a little while longer for that, fans might be happy to learn that Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown is attached to an exciting new project by Avengers: Infinity War directors, the Russo Brothers.

The plot has already got me hooked, as it's set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, where we follow an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. I'm in!

Outlander season 7, Part 2

Outlander | Season 7, Part 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

If you've been impatiently waiting for more Outlander, then the good news is that there's a new trailer that's teased what's to come. The historical fantasy drama series has captured the hearts of millions, with plenty invested in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie's (Sam Heughan) relationship, which spans centuries and proves that love can conquer all.

Outlander season 7 part 1 was released in June 2024 and part 2 is set to be released in late November. It'll be here in no time, but until then, you can enjoy the trailer.

Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Before Max dropped the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy, we only had a couple of teaser clips to go off so it's exciting to see a full-length trailer finally revealed. The new Max series is expected to debut on November 17 and will consist of six episodes in total. It will focus on the story long before the Dune movies and it’s an exciting place to pick up.

Personally, I can’t wait to see the two lead performances from Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, whose sister characters do shape a lot of what we've seen in the two hit movies so far. Having two intriguing female leads in Dune is something I’m looking forward to when it arrives later this year, and I’m keen to see where the story all began.

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's a huge year for DC, with another exciting comic book addition landing on Max soon. The new adult animation series Creature Commandos follows a black ops team made up of prisoners, ultimately laying the foundation for the famous Suicide Squad.

Timeline-wise, it follows after the events of the first season of Peacemaker, with Viola Davis reprising her role as Amanda Waller. I can't wait to see the latest entry into the DC universe, especially with big names like Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, and Indira Varma leading the cast.

Wolf Man

Leigh Whannell is back with an exciting new horror movie: a reboot of the 1941 classic The Wolf Man. I've long followed Whannell's career seeing him go from Saw to Upgrade to The Invisible Man and everything in between, and his take on the famous story looks like it has the potential to be a worthy addition to the best horror movies list.

If you're not familiar with the plot, it follows a family who is attacked by a werewolf, scratching one of them in the process. To try and stay safe, they barricade themselves inside their home, but soon he begins to transform, and they've inadvertently locked themselves inside with a monster.

Watchmen Chapter II

Watchmen Chapter II | Red Band Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Another anticipated DC announcement was for Watchmen Chapter II. As the second part of the animated feature film, fans have been keen to see what happens next and all will be revealed when it arrives in November.

The second part follows these outlawed superheroes as they grapple with their personal lives while racing the clock to solve a deepening mystery. We'll have to wait and see if it will join our best superhero movies line-up, but it looks promising.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Official NYCC Teaser | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Ft. Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan - YouTube Watch On

The Walking Dead universe seems to be growing bigger by the day. Dead City is the first official sequel to the original series, and it's back for season two in 2025. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are back as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, with new episodes premiering next year.

But if you can't wait, you can check out The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. With new episodes having kicked off this September, there's plenty of zombie content to sink your teeth into.

SpongeBob and Sandy's Country Christmas

Here's one for the whole family! I know, it is a little early to be thinking about Christmas, especially when there's plenty of Halloween content to devour, but NYCC is ahead of the game. A teaser clip for SpongeBob and Sandy’s Country Christmas, a half-hour stop motion special, will help us ring in the festive season as it arrives in December on Paramount Plus.

The special continues on from the most recent SpongeBob series, season 14, which is also streaming on Paramount Plus. It doesn't look like everyone's favourite talking sponge is stopping any time soon.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

NYCC Exclusive Clip | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 3 - YouTube Watch On

Finally, there's plenty for the Trekkies! NYCC showed clips from both Strange New Worlds season 3 and Lower Decks season 5, meaning sci-fi fans will be eating good over the coming months. Paramount Plus is the home to plenty of Star Trek content, so that's the place to be if you want to explore the galaxy.

The streaming service has said that Strange New Worlds will arrive in 2025, while Lower Decks arrives this October 24. Sadly it will be the last season of the latter, so I hope it ends on a high note.

NYCC Exclusive Clip | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 - YouTube Watch On