Netflix releases another Arcane season 2 trailer and I'm obsessed with the catchy new soundtrack
The League of Legends series teased a brand new song
Arcane season 2 continues to deliver exciting new teasers and the latest from Netflix was set to a new song, which is enough to get anyone pumped for upcoming scenes when it arrives on the best streaming service in November.
We were already very excited about the Arcane season 2 soundtrack with our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power suggesting it would hit the number one spot on his Spotify Wrapped this year. And I'm inclined to agree, considering the epic new track they've just debuted.
Check out the Come Play trailer for one of the best Netflix shows below, featuring the titular track by Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello. Yes, you will want to listen to it on repeat. No judgement from me!
What do we know about Arcane season 2 so far?
Arcane fans have been eating well recently as Netflix has done a lot to promote the upcoming season, with plenty of teasers and clips to get us excited for what's to come. We also know that Arcane season 2 is the final season so it's been a short and not always sweet journey for the League of Legends series.
In an interview with TechRadar, star Ella Purnell (who plays Jinx) teased that season 2 "will emotionally devastate fans", so it sounds like we've got a big storm coming. You might want to stock up on tissues before the series debuts, as it sounds like it'll pull some big emotional punches.
Plot wise, we know that there'll be an even greater focus on Jinx and Vi's relationship as the latter tries to stop her sister from leading a revolution, and if Purnell's comment is anything to go by we know it's not going to be an easy watch. All will be revealed next month and we can hardly wait.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.