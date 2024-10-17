Netflix releases another Arcane season 2 trailer and I'm obsessed with the catchy new soundtrack

Arcane season 2 continues to deliver exciting new teasers and the latest from Netflix was set to a new song, which is enough to get anyone pumped for upcoming scenes when it arrives on the best streaming service in November.

We were already very excited about the Arcane season 2 soundtrack with our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power suggesting it would hit the number one spot on his Spotify Wrapped this year. And I'm inclined to agree, considering the epic new track they've just debuted.

Check out the Come Play trailer for one of the best Netflix shows below, featuring the titular track by Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello. Yes, you will want to listen to it on repeat. No judgement from me!

Arcane: "Come Play" Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Arcane season 2 so far?

Arcane fans have been eating well recently as Netflix has done a lot to promote the upcoming season, with plenty of teasers and clips to get us excited for what's to come. We also know that Arcane season 2 is the final season so it's been a short and not always sweet journey for the League of Legends series.

In an interview with TechRadar, star Ella Purnell (who plays Jinx) teased that season 2 "will emotionally devastate fans", so it sounds like we've got a big storm coming. You might want to stock up on tissues before the series debuts, as it sounds like it'll pull some big emotional punches.

Plot wise, we know that there'll be an even greater focus on Jinx and Vi's relationship as the latter tries to stop her sister from leading a revolution, and if Purnell's comment is anything to go by we know it's not going to be an easy watch. All will be revealed next month and we can hardly wait.

