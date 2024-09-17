Netflix unleashes the trailer for its new werewolf series Wolf King but that’s not the only animated show I’m excited for

Netflix Geeked Week continues to announce some exciting new shows and its latest has left me intrigued to see Netflix's take on the fantasy novels (originally titled) Wereworld by Curtis Jobling when the new animated series Wolf King arrives. This is just one of the new animation series on offer, with Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance also on the way to the best streaming service.

Yesterday (Monday 16), Netflix also announced Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, which means Wolf King and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance have competition in the race to be the best Netflix anime. While a release date for Wolf King has not been announced – all we know is it's "coming soon" – there's plenty to get excited about thanks to a first look trailer that gives us a taste of the story and animation style.

You can take a look at the short announcement trailer below. We don't have much information yet, or know how closely the series will follow the Curtis Jobling novels, but there's enough to pique your interest.

Wolf King | Official Announcement | Geeked Week '24 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Which animations are coming to Netflix?

Joining Wolf King, a coming of age story about Drew Ferran who discovers he's the last in a long line of werewolves, is another animation that has the potential to be one of the best Netflix shows.

Netflix has dropped the first four minutes of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a six-part sci-fi series that is arriving on the streamer on October 16. Interestingly, the six-part series follows the Red Wolves division of the military, so both shows are focused on the animal in very different ways.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance | Exclusive Clip | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

So far, we know the series is led by Australian actress Celia Massingham as the protagonist Iria Sorari, but further casting has not been posted. We're expecting this to change once episodes become available on the platform.

We're expecting to see so much more from Geeked Week over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled to find out what else is coming up.

