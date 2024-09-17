Netflix unleashes the trailer for its new werewolf series Wolf King but that’s not the only animated show I’m excited for
Netflix is getting two very different wolf-themed stories
Netflix Geeked Week continues to announce some exciting new shows and its latest has left me intrigued to see Netflix's take on the fantasy novels (originally titled) Wereworld by Curtis Jobling when the new animated series Wolf King arrives. This is just one of the new animation series on offer, with Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance also on the way to the best streaming service.
Yesterday (Monday 16), Netflix also announced Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, which means Wolf King and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance have competition in the race to be the best Netflix anime. While a release date for Wolf King has not been announced – all we know is it's "coming soon" – there's plenty to get excited about thanks to a first look trailer that gives us a taste of the story and animation style.
You can take a look at the short announcement trailer below. We don't have much information yet, or know how closely the series will follow the Curtis Jobling novels, but there's enough to pique your interest.
Which animations are coming to Netflix?
Joining Wolf King, a coming of age story about Drew Ferran who discovers he's the last in a long line of werewolves, is another animation that has the potential to be one of the best Netflix shows.
Netflix has dropped the first four minutes of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, a six-part sci-fi series that is arriving on the streamer on October 16. Interestingly, the six-part series follows the Red Wolves division of the military, so both shows are focused on the animal in very different ways.
So far, we know the series is led by Australian actress Celia Massingham as the protagonist Iria Sorari, but further casting has not been posted. We're expecting this to change once episodes become available on the platform.
We're expecting to see so much more from Geeked Week over the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled to find out what else is coming up.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Baby Reindeer scores big for Netflix at the Emmy Awards but that isn’t the only great Jessica Gunning show to watch
- Netflix confirms Bridgerton season 4 is in production – and announces new cast additions after Sophie Baek actor reveal
- Netflix renews Emily in Paris for season 5 – so move over Gabriel, I'm rooting for her new Italian beau
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.