Castlevania: Nocturne season 2's Netflix release window has been confirmed, but it won't terrify us in time for Halloween

Castlevania: Nocturne has got a season two release date but it's coming later than fans might have hoped. If you were expecting the beloved vampire series to return in time for the spookiest season of all, I'm afraid I've got bad news:

Among the best streaming service's early announcements for Netflix Geeked Week is a trailer and a release date for the newest season in the Castlevania series, but sadly new episodes aren't coming until January 2025.

The new year is shaping up to have some great things though, as we know Severance season 2 hits Apple TV Plus in January, but with Castlevania: Nocturne giving off those spooky vibes, it is a shame fans have to wait for its return.

The good news is, it's on route – and Netflix has released a few exciting details. Take a look at those below.

What do we know about Castlevania: Nocturne season 2?

Castlevania: Nocturne - Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned above, Castlevania: Nocturne debuts in January 2025. Per Tudum, we will be seeing the return of major season one characters like Richter (Edward Bluemel), Maria (Pixie Davies), Annette (Thuso Mbedu), Edouard (Sydney James Harcourt), and Tera (Nastassja Kinski). By the time we see them again, though, they'll have undergone some "great emotional or physical changes" after the events of season one.

There'll also be the return of Alucard, the son of Dracula (talk about nepotism), who is voiced by James Callis from the original Castlevania series. During the second season, he'll become a reluctant mentor to Richter and Annette, and those dynamics will be interesting to witness.

Plot-wise, Netflix has confirmed that season two of one of the best Netflix animes picks up as the French Revolution rages on. The ruling class of oppressive religious figures and exploitative imperialists have been infiltrated by literal blood-suckers, including the vampire messiah, Erzsebet (Franka Potente), so there's plenty to get excited about.

