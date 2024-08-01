Netflix Geeked Week 2024 video teases big news on Stranger Things, Arcane, Squid Game, and more – and a live event I really want to go to

Get ready, nerds, because Netflix Geeked Week is returning in September – and, this time, the streaming giant will hold a live, in-person event that you can attend.

Announced in a press release, Netflix revealed that Geeked Week 2024 will be take place between September 16 and 19. Alongside four days' worth of online reveals, the world's best streaming service confirmed that it'll gather as many fans together as possible in Anaheim, California on Thursday, September 19 for an in-person event celebrating all things Netflix-related. Per GeekedWeek.com, tickets go on sale for said live event on Tuesday, September 3.

Not content with unveiling those plans to its global audience, Netflix also released a 45-second-long teaser that, well, teases that some of its most popular shows, movies, and video games will take center stage during the four-day showcase.

Chief among the original series that'll be part of Geeked Week 2024 are Stranger Things, Arcane, Wednesday, and The Sandman – just four of the most successful Netflix TV Originals that, in my view, everyone should watch.

It makes sense that this quartet would be among the shows highlighted ahead of Geeked Week 2024, too. Each one has a new season coming out at some point – Arcane season 2 arrives in November, while Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, and The Sandman season 2 are all still in production ahead of likely 2025 and/or 2026 launches. So, fans should expect some news, no matter how big or small, to be revealed about the aforementioned series in mid-September.

They won't be the only ones that will, mind you. Other notable names in our best Netflix shows guide, including One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, are also briefly shown in the Geeked Week 2024 trailer. That duo also have second seasons on the way, so you and I should learn more about their development at the event.

And what about Squid Game season 2, which just received a festive Netflix release date today (August 1) amid news that its third season – which will debut sometime in 2025 – will be its last? We're bound to hear and see more about Netflix's most successful series ever at this year's edition of Geeked Week, too. Would it be too much to ask for a proper trailer, Netflix?

There are plenty of new Netflix movies on the way between September and the end of the year, too, including animated fare like Spellbound and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Oh, and let's not forget that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, aka Knives Out 3, is currently being filmed. I'd certainly appreciate an update on how principal photography is going, Netflix, if not a brief glimpse at what lies in store for Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

As for Netflix's lineup of video games, I'm... less enthused by these, but the streaming titan is clearly showing no signs of throwing in the towel on the gaming front. In short: we can expect to see some of its forthcoming games spotlighted at Geeked Week 2024, too, even if many of its subscriber base has never touched one in their lives. But hey, maybe the fortunes of Netflix's gaming division will start to turn around if they announce something truly spectacular.