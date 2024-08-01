Squid Game season 2 gets a festive release date on Netflix, and its third and final chapter will be here sooner than you think

"It's been three years. Do you want to play again?". Of course we do, Netflix. Those are the only words spoken in the teaser trailer for Squid Game season 2, but the trailer still includes two really important bits of information: the launch date, which is a very festive December 26, 2024, and the fact that Squid Game season 3 is also happening and coming in 2025.

Here's what we know so far about the return of one of the best Netflix shows.

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26. Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/qlek1ogGp9July 31, 2024

Squid Game Season 2: what to expect

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk says that Squid Game season 2 will be "worth the wait". Season 2 will pick up after Gi-hun’s jaw-dropping decisions in the season 1 finale, with player 456 determined to discover who's behind the vicious games and bring an end to their "sport".

According to the official synopsis: "Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

Squid Game: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The second season of Squid Game will feature many familiar faces. Netflix says that Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun are back, and there will be plenty of "colorful new characters" too: Newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

As before, the award-winning Hwang Dong-hyuk writes and executive produces as well as directs. And he promises that this second season will be "even more joyful to the global audience".

Squid Game season 3: what's coming in the final Squid Game season?

Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk can't really say much about Squid Game season 3 because they don't want to spoil the story of season 2, which will most likely have a shocking finale or cliffhanger to set the scene for the third instalment. However, Hwang is "beyond excited" and says that "the fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with season 3, which will be brought to you next year”.

There's no doubt that Squid Game season 2 and Squid Game season 3 will be huge hits. The original series wasn't just a hit but a worldwide phenomenon, and even spawned a spin-off reality show based on the fictional reality show. Squid Game: The Challenge has been greenlit for a second season too, but we don't yet know when it will stream.

Squid Game season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.