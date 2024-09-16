Netflix renews Emily in Paris for season 5 – so move over Gabriel, I'm rooting for her new Italian beau

*Contains spoilers for Emily in Paris season four*

Netflix has renewed Emily in Paris for fifth season and sorry Gabriel, but I'm rooting for Emily's new Italian man this time.

While it's not one of the best Netflix shows with its 62% Rotten Tomatoes score, the soapy drama has become a huge hit on the best streaming service with Emily in Paris season 4 still in the Netflix Global Top 10 four weeks after it premiered in August.

The show's star Lily Collins announced the season five news on Good Morning America, with show creator Darren Star telling Tudum: “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”

There's no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5! pic.twitter.com/UL3aRa0ftuSeptember 16, 2024

Emily in Paris season 4 saw the American marketing executive embark on a new relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and move to Rome to run a new Agence Grateau office. While I thought that this would finally close the chapter of her on-and-off romance with neighbor and boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), I got whiplash once again when the chef realized that he wanted to be with Emily after everything.

After Emily's disastrous love life with both a Frenchman and an Englishman, maybe it's time for her to start afresh with an Italian stallion (she's really getting those passport stamps isn't she?).

What can we expect in Emily in Paris season 5?

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We know that it won't be called Emily in Rome, as Star said: "Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome." So, while Emily will be flaunting Italian streets in extravagant clothing, we'll still get to see the boujee boulangeries of Paris.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like me, Collins is looking forward to exploring Emily's relationship with Marcello in season 5. "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins said to Tudum. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Meanwhile, Star teased: "I feel like they [Emily and Marcello] have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season." Will Emily move on with Marcello or move back to the City of Love for Gabriel? I have my fingers crossed for Marcello.

If you've already seen all of Emily in Paris season 4, then here are three more drama series with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream next on Netflix, including one with a flawless rating on the Tomatometer.