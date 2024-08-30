Can’t wait for Emily in Paris to return to Netflix for season 4 part 2? Here are 3 more drama series with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 said 'bonjour!' to Netflix once again in August, with Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) once again tried to navigate her complicated personal and professional life at a marketing agency in Paris.

While it wouldn't make it onto our best Netflix shows list with its 62% Rotten Tomatoes score, this hasn't stopped the Darren Star show from making waves on the best streaming service. Now, Netflix subscribers can't wait to see Emily flaunting the streets of Rome as she embarks on an Italian getaway in Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 that's available in everything new on Netflix in September 2024.

If you can't wait for Emily in Paris season 4 part 2, here are three more drama series on Netflix with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch in the meantime. Bon Appétit!

Geek Girl

Geek Girl NEW SERIES Trailer | Netflix After School - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Length: ~30 minute episodes

~30 minute episodes Creator: Holly Smale

Based on Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series, Geek Girl is a critically acclaimed young adult drama series about nerdy teenager Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) who embarks on a life-changing journey when she's scouted by a top London model agency.

Geek Girl is an easy watch with binge-worthy drama, romance, and humor to fill that Emily in Paris void in your life. Like Emily, Harriet is a fish-out-of-water in an unfamiliar environment and comes face-to-face with eccentric characters throughout her journey. If you're an Emily in Paris fan, you'll also enjoy the OTT fashion elements of Geek Girl.

Call My Agent!

RT Score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~55 minute episodes

~55 minute episodes Creator: Fanny Herrero

Emily in Paris is an exaggerated and cliché portrayal of Parisians, but Call My Agent! might be a slightly closer depiction of life in the City of Love as it actually centers on French people in Paris. While it is still a satire, Call My Agent! follows four agents at a Paris talent agency who are trying to juggle their careers and personal lives.

Much like Emily in Paris, it's a fun and witty workplace comedy where they deal with demanding A-list clients and the ever-changing landscape of celebrity culture. It also features some iconic cameos, including Monica Bellucci and Sigourney Weaver.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 81%

81% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~29 minute episodes

~29 minute episodes Creator: Jenny Han

XO, Kitty is pretty much the Korean version of Emily in Paris and is a spin-off of the To All the Boys movies. The series follows teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), who embarks on her own love story in Seoul, South Korea where she hopes to connect with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Choi Min-young). Similarly to our American girl in Paris, this meeting has an abundance of funny, lost-in-translation mishaps.

While XO, Kitty is probably aimed at a younger audience than Emily in Paris, it still has the same formula of a romantic comedy with love triangles (or in this case, love squares) and cheesy drama.