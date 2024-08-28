Incoming is Netflix’s #2 most-watched movie but it's a bore – here are 3 better teen comedies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to keep the party going

New Netflix movie Incoming is the second most-watched title on the best streaming service's global top 10 list this week, with action comedy The Union taking the top spot for the second week in a row.

It's safe to say that Incoming hasn't been received well by the critics, given its disappointing 30% Rotten Tomatoes score. But that hasn't stopped The Guardian describing the Superbad-style comedy as "super unfunny" and subscribers giving it nine million views worldwide.

The Netflix teen movie follows four teenage boys who prepare for a night of chaos and debauchery at their first high school party. While Incoming wouldn't make it onto our best teen movies list or our best Netflix movies list, here are three better highly-rated teen comedies to watch that guarantee a party to remember.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Sammi Cohen

Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars comedic mastermind Adam Sandler – if you're after more movies with the comedian, here are five Adam Sandler movies to watch next – and his own family, including his wife Jackie and two daughters Sadie and Sunny.

In You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, BFFs Stacy Friedman (Sunny) and Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine) have always dreamed of having epic bat mitzvahs. However, things go comically wrong when they compete for the attention of the same popular boy and middle school drama threatens to destroy their friendship.

Sandler steps back into a supporting role and lets his daughter Sadie steal the show in this shining coming-of-age comedy that's as joyous as it is funny. It's clear that Sandler's successful goofball comedy has rubbed off on his own family which makes You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah a splendid addition to Netflix's library.

Do Revenge

Do Revenge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 85%

85% Age rating: R

R Length: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Sometimes in life all you need is a good old teen movie to take you back to the noughties. Well, Do Revenge will definitely help with that. After watching Mean Girls more times than I care to admit, Do Revenge is up there with one of the best Netflix Original movies I've seen.

Inspired by Alfred Hithcock's Strangers on a Train, the twisted teen drama follows two wildly different students, queen bee Drea (Camila Mendes) and awkward teen Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who form an unlikely alliance to get revenge on the bullies that destroyed their lives.

Robinson pays tribute to many iconic '90s high school movies with its aesthetic and nostalgic soundtrack, but Do Revenge manages to make its own unique mark on the genre through its satirical humor and Gen-Z self-awareness which I couldn't help but laugh at. As our Do Revenge review writes: "Do Revenge isn’t your average Netflix teen comedy," and it's definitely true.

Let It Snow

Let It Snow | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 81%

81% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Luke Snellin

Is it too early to add one of the great Christmas movies on Netflix? Perhaps, but Let It Snow is perfect for any time of the year. This festive teen comedy is like a young adult version of Love Actually and is adapted from the novel Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle.

Let It Snow takes place on Christmas Eve as a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town in Illinois, bringing together a group of teenagers who soon find their friendships and love lives intertwining – it certainly proves to be a Christmas to remember.

The likeable characters is what makes this a true Christmas gift with a diverse cast of up-and-comers, such as Isabela Merced, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon and Shameik Moore, all bringing warmth to the chilly winter nights set against a beautiful backdrop.