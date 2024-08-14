5 of Netflix’s 10 most-watched movies are thriller flops – stream these 3 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes instead

Thriller movies have taken over half of Netflix's global top ten most-watched movies list, with two Kingsman spy comedies, two Jack Reacher flicks and a failed vigilante action thriller Law Abiding Citizen all landing a spot this week.

The world's best streaming service is lacking when it comes to decent thrillers, with the majority of its library not making it onto our best Netflix movies list (the above titles included) due to their disappointing Rotten Tomatoes scores.

So, if those five most-watched Netflix thrillers failed to excite you and you can't find anything to watch in everything new on Netflix in August 2024 or everything leaving Netflix in August 2024, don't worry, because we've found three crime thrillers on Netflix with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead.

Emily the Criminal

Emily The Criminal | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 12 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: John Patton Ford

I watched Emily the Criminal after Aubrey Plaza's captivating performance in The White Lotus season two, and while she's known for her comedic roles, Plaza is unforgettable as the cynical Emily, a college graduate who becomes embroiled in the criminal underworld of LA. Desperate to pay off her spiralling debts, Emily gets involved in a credit card fraud scheme, which quickly plunges into dangerous chaos as she jumps from one bad decision to another.

Thanks to Plaza's stunning portrayal of the despair that drives Emily to this life of crime, I quickly got swept up in the thrill that this scheme could actually work out for her after being down on her luck for so long. Of course, breaking the law isn't the way to go in life, but I understand why she's driven to these desperate measures – and, like her, can't help but become addicted to the adrenaline of it all. Emily the Criminal is a sharp and enthralling movie that I can't recommend enough to watch.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and UK. Available to buy or rent in Australia on Amazon.

The Stranger

The Stranger | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Thomas M. Wright

Based on a true story, The Stranger follows undercover cop Mark (Joel Edgerton) as he gains the trust of suspected child abductor and murderer Henry (Sean Harris) in an attempt to get a confession. The Stranger is a slow-burn thriller that reflects the arduous, tense process of befriending a dangerous suspect, and how your physical and mental wellbeing declines rapidly in such a situation.

Don't let the slow pace of it put you off though as it suits the sombre and dark atmosphere of the movie. Plus, it gives you plenty of time to savour Edgerton and Harris' haunting performances on-screen.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 122 minutes

122 minutes Director: Vince Gilligan

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie sent shockwaves throughout the Breaking Bad fandom after its surprise announcement back in August 2019. Just like the spin-off series Better Call Saul, writer and director Vince Gilligan proves that he's an expert in fleshing out his already multi-faceted characters with this Breaking Bad sequel movie about Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

In El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Jesse must grapple with his corrupt past to try and make a future for himself after escaping the neo-Nazis in the Breaking Bad finale. Paul is on top form as Jesse in this tense tale of loss and redemption that is a stellar addition to Gilligan's award-winning franchise.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.