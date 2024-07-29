Though summer is in full swing and the weather has finally brightened up, Netflix's list of August 2024 titles shows that you don't have to wait until the winter to have a relaxed movie night in. In addition to its usual monthly original movies, TV shows, and documentaries Netflix is also bringing familiar movie titles from action, comedy, and horror genres, once again showing why it's still one of the best streaming services.

From the looks of the list, next month is definitely one for you to catch up on the best Netflix shows you may have missed or start a brand new one like the highly rated Netflix Original A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. But if TV shows aren't your thing, there's a number of titles for movie buffs to take advantage of this month, especially if you're a fan of horror franchises like Child's Play or gripping action movies such as World War Z (2013) and Fury (2014).

It's no surprise that, once again, it's looking to be another packed month of new content for Netflix subscribers, as the platform grows its range of best Netflix movies, while bringing you more binge-worthy TV shows to fill the gaps in your August calendar.

Everything new on Netflix in August 2024

Arriving on August 1

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (TV show, Netflix Original)

Borderless Fog (movie, Netflix Original)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke season 3 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Love is Blind: Mexico (TV show, Netflix Original)

Mon Laferte, te amo (documentary, Netflix Original)

Unstable season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Bride of Chucky (movie)

Child's Play 2 (movie)

Child's Play 3 (movie)

Cult of Chucky (movie)

Curse of Chucky (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Batch 4 (TV show)

Fire Country season 1(TV show)

Fury (movie)

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (movie)

Jack Reacher (movie)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (movie)

Monster House (movie)

Mr. Deeds (movie)

The Next Karate Kid (movie)

Not Another Teen Movie (movie)

Pawn Stars season 15 (TV show)

RED (movie)

RED 2 (movie)

Room (movie)

Save the Last Dance (movie)

Seed of Chucky (movie)

The Spectacular Now (movie)

Tarot (movie)

White Chicks (movie)

World War Z (movie)



Arriving on August 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (documentary, Netflix Original)

Rebel Moon Part One (movie, Netflix Original)

Rebel Moon Part Two (movie, Netflix Original)

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (movie)



Arriving on August 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (comedy special, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 5

Gabby's Dollhouse season 10 (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

The Influencer (TV show, Netflix Original)

Reminiscence (movie)

Rising Impact season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 7

Lolo and the Kid (movie, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind: UK (TV show, Netflix Original)

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 8

The Emoji Movie (movie)

Shahmaran season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (TV show, Netflix Original)

Inside the Mind of a Dog (documentary, Netflix Original)

Mission: Cross (movie, Netflix Original)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (movie, Netflix Original)

Pokémon Horizons: The Series part 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 10

Romance in the House (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 11

Night School (movie)



Arriving on August 13

Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special (comedy special, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 14

Daughters (documentary, Netflix Original)

Worst Ex Ever (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 15

Average Joe season 1 (TV show)

Backyard Wilderness (documentary)

Emily in Paris season 4: Part 1 (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 16

I can't live without you (movie, Netflix Original)

Pearl (movie)

The Union (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 17

Love Next Door (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 19

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 (TV show)

CoComelon Lane season 3 (TV show)

Dark Winds seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-8 (TV show)

Gangs of London seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Interview with the Vampire season 1(TV show)

Into the Badlands seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Kevin Can F**k Himself seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Migration (movie)

Monsieur Spade season 1 (TV show)

Preacher seasons 1-4 (TV show)

That Dirty Black Bag season 1(TV show)

The Terror season 1 (TV show)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1(TV show)

UnREAL seasons 1-4



Arriving on August 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry (documentary, Netflix Original)

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TV show, Netflix Original)

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 21

The Accident (TV show, Netflix Original)

Back to 15: Back to 18 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Nice Girls (movie, Netflix Original)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (documentary, Netflix Original)

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 22

Baby Fever season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

GG Precinct (TV show, Netflix Original)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (movie, Netflix Original)

Secret Lives of Orangutans (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 23

Incoming (movie, Netflix Original)

Tòkunbọ̀ (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 27

Untold: Sign Stealer (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 28

Untamed Royals (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 29

Chastity High (TV show, Netflix Original)

KAOS (TV show, Netflix Original)

Represent season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

TERMINATOR ZERO (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on August 30

A-List to Playlist (TV show, Netflix Original)

Breathless (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Deliverance (movie, Netflix Original)

(Un)lucky Sisters (movie, Netflix Original)