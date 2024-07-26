Netflix promises two very different dramas as it drops new trailers for His Three Daughters and Kaos

One of the great things about the best streaming services is their variety. One minute you're watching Jeff Goldblum play a pissed-off god in a distinctly odd comedy, the next you're watching an emotional family drama that gets you right in the feels. That's what Netflix's two latest trailers promise to deliver, and while they're very different kinds of stories, both appear to be equally worth getting excited about.

We've written about Kaos before. It features Goldblum as a Greek god having a massive midlife crisis. The new Netflix movie is from the same writer as The End of the F*cking World and the producers also made Chernobyl, so it's already very much on our must-watch list.

The newly released trailer (see below) makes us even more excited about the show. It's a teaser trailer so there isn't much in the way of detail, but it looks absolutely lush and Goldblum does some top-tier swearing. The show premieres on August 29.

KAOS | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Why His Three Daughters could be your next favorite movie

The second new trailer is for one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year, His Three Daughters. It wowed viewers at the Toronto Film Festival, where The Hollywood Reporter praised its performances as "exceptional", and it's expected to be a strong contender for the next awards season. The film is a drama starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen as three estranged sisters who have to come together and care for their ill father.

The trailer (see below) is compelling mix of spiky dialog and highly emotional scenes, and the advance word of mouth is incredibly positive: it's currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Screen International says that it's a "heartbreaking plunge into sisterhood and grief... an intensely composed elegy about the devastating effect of saying goodbye to a parent", while Collider says "it is a work of big emotions and heart in the middle of the worst time of a person’s life that is also one of the best films of the year". It sounds absolutely devastating. According to The Messenger it's a "humble masterpiece".

His Three Daughters will be in select theaters on September 6 before streaming on Netflix from September 20, 2024.

His Three Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

