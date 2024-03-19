Netflix’s Kaos trailer sees Jeff Goldblum as the Greek God of Thunder in new dark comedy series

How's this for a pitch: Jeff Goldblum is Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder, in a new Netflix comedy from the writer of The End of the F*cking World and the producers of Chernobyl. It's on your watch list already, isn't it? And if it isn't, it will be once you've watched the newly released trailer (see below). It's only fifty seconds long but that's more than enough time to sell us on what appears to be a very dark comedy.

The new Netflix show, which originally had Hugh Grant in the lead role, comes from the mind of Charlie Covell and is billed as a bold and darkly contemporary take on Greek mythology where tracksuits replace togas and Gods do what Gods love to do, which is mainly mess around and cause trouble.

What to expect from Kaos

Jeff Goldblum is Zeus, the all powerful but desperately insecure King of the Gods whose godly existence is rudely interrupted by the appearance of a wrinkle on his forehead. He becomes convinced that it's an omen, and that his time ruling the roost will soon come to an end. He becomes so convinced of this that he begins to see evidence of his imminent fall absolutely everywhere. As midlife crises go, it's a doozy – but maybe he's not just paranoid. Maybe they really are out to get him.

The eight-episode series doesn't have a release date yet – it's billed as "coming soon" – but the advance word is that it's "Saltburn meets The Sandman" and that it should premiere in the summer of 2024, which isn't too long to wait. As we said when we got a sneak peek at the Next on Netflix event last month, Goldblum's take "will reportedly be unlike anything we've ever seen before" as Goldblum plays the increasingly neurotic deity. "Goldblum as a mistrusting, emotionally unstable Lord of Lightning? Where do I sign up?"

