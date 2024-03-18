Netflix’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer is here with an even bigger intergalactic battle

The trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has dropped and it's extremely exciting. There are energy swords, drones and guns, lots of guns. It's much more thrilling than the first teaser trailer. Where that focused more on anticipation, this one's all about the action. As the cast previously promised us, "it's going to kick off" in the "action-heavy" second instalment of the sci-fi epic.

The trailer also confirms the Netflix launch date, which is April 19 for the main cut of the movie. There will also be a director's cut but it's not yet known when that will be available to watch on the best streaming service.

Amid all the excitement of the launch, it appears that director Zack Snyder had leaked his own trailer as it first was found on his own Vero account in advance of the trailer's official release, where it quickly attracted a lot of delighted comments from fans.

What's new in the Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver trailer

The second instalment of Rebel Moon continues the saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they face the full force of the Realm, and the new trailer includes some of the things we've already seen in the teaser, such as the fun gun training scene.

But this time around there's much more fighting including a great horizontal-scrolling section and much more of the big battle scenes, with swooping fighters and clashing blades and an awful lot of laser fire. It's visually stunning and the sound is pretty great too. There are some obvious visual similarities to another sci-fi franchise in a galaxy far away – as one X user put it, "look at all those lightsabers! Such originality" – but you could say the same about the first episode too.

Although Zack Snyder has promised plenty of backstory, the trailer does appear to confirm that with the world-building taken care of in episode one, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be a lot more kinetic and a bit less talky. Some of the battles appear to be pretty breathtaking in terms of their scale and sheer on-screen firepower, and if you're a fan of things blowing up you're going to be quite delighted with what you can see here.

