Netflix just revealed a bunch of new exciting shows – here are 4 I can't wait for

It seems there's no stopping the Netflix juggernaut right now. Every week, the streaming titan announces a spate of new Netflix movies and TV shows for its global fanbase to look forward to in 2024 – but why stop there? What's preventing Netflix from revealing other projects that are in the works, which won't debut on its popular platform until 2025 or even 2026?
As it turns out: nothing. Last night (March 14), the UK edition of Netflix's Next On... series was held in London – an event that saw Netflix UK's Vice President of Content Anne Mensah unveil a ton (and I mean a ton) of new movies and series that'll launch on the service in the coming years.
Now, I'm as much of a movie fan as the rest of you, but I'm on the firm belief that Netflix makes better TV shows than films. So with that in mind, I've picked out four exciting shows that I think you'll want to keep tabs on between now and, well, whenever they're officially released.
Black Mirror season 7
Release date: 2025
Episode count: 6
Creator: Charlie Brooker
Main cast: TBC
Black Mirror season 6, which debuted on Netflix in June 2023, was a divisive entry in Charlie Brooker's largely acclaimed dark, satirical anthology series. According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics loved it, but audiences were underwhelmed by the hit show's latest batch of episodes.
Despite the mixed reception it was met with, season 6 won't be one of the best Netflix shows' final installment. Indeed, at Next on Netflix UK, Mensah confirmed a seventh season will arrive sometime in 2025. In even more surprising news, Black Mirror season 7 will mark a first for the sci-fi-angled series, with the forthcoming entry set to include a follow-up to fan-favorite season 4 episode 'USS Callister'.
Eric
Release date: 2024
Episode count: 6
Creator: Abi Morgan
Main cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffman, and McKinley Belcher III
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is trading the mystic arts and sentient capes for a grounded, 1980s-set thriller with Eric, a new series from Suffragette screenwriter Abi Morgan.
Cumberbatch will play Vincent, a fictional and famous New York puppeteer who struggles to cope with the guilt he feels when his nine-year-old son Edgar suddenly goes missing on his way to school. Using Edgar's drawings of a blue monster puppet – the titular Eric – as a coping mechanism, an increasingly delusional and emotionally destructive Vincent convinces himself that, if he can get Eric on TV, it'll help to reunite him with Edgar. *Ahem* Color me intrigued.
Kaos
Release date: 2024
Episode count: TBC
Creator: Charlie Covell
Main cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McAteer, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Billie Piper, Susan Izzard, and Aurora Perrineau
I love Jeff Goldblum. You love Jeff Goldblum. Everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. So, when I learned that the beloved Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok actor was set to star in a Netflix TV Original, my interest was certainly piqued.
What I didn't expect, though, was what kind of story he'd be involved in. As it turns out, Goldblum will – employing his unique acting style – be the latest actor to tackle the role of Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder.
His take on Zeus, though, will reportedly be unlike anything we've seen before. Indeed, Goldblum's Zeus will be front and center of Kaos, a bold and darkly comedic series from Charlie Covell (The End of the F*****g World) that puts a new slant on Greek mythology. Without giving too much away about its plot, Kaos will see Goldblum's immortal King of Olympus become increasingly neurotic and paranoid when an unsuspecting, physical harbinger appears to confirm the beginning of his downfall. Goldblum as a mistrusting, emotionally unstable Lord of Lightning? Where do I sign up?
Supacell
Release date: 2024
Episode count: 6
Creator: Rapman
Main cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, and Eddie Marsan
A Netflix Original that's seemingly been in development for ages, Supacell is finally set to launch on Netflix sometime this year. It'll be the world's best streaming service's latest attempt to bring a unique superhero story to its worldwide audience, following mixed genre results that have seen the likes of The Umbrella Academy fly high and Jupiter's Legacy crash back down to Earth with a bump.
So, what's it about? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it'll tell the tale of a group of individuals who acquire superpowers. What's different about Supacell, however, is that the five characters who'll get those abilities are black residents of a South London neighborhood. With billion dollar-spinning movies including Black Panther shining a long-overdue light on black superheroes – not to mention black excellence, identity, and cultures – there's every chance that Supacell will succeed in its aim to increase diversity within the superhero genre.
Want a full rundown of everything else that was mentioned at Next on Netflix UK? Check out the list below, which reveals their titles, whether they're a film or TV show, and when they will, or are likely to, be released:
- Adolescence – TV show, 2025
- Atlas – movie, May 24, 2024
- 3 Body Problem – TV show, March 21, 2024
- Baby Reindeer – TV show, April 2024
- Back in Action – movie, 2024
- Bank of Dave: The Sequel – movie, 2025
- Bear Hunt – TV show, 2025
- Beverly Hills Cop – movie, July 3, 2024
- Black Doves – TV show, 2024
- Bridgerton season 3 – TV show, May 16, 2024 (part 1) and June 13, 2024 (part 2)
- Buying London – TV show, 2024
- Carry-On – movie, 2024
- Cobra Kai season 6 – TV show, 2024
- Department Q – TV show, 2025
- Emily in Paris season 4 – TV show, 2024
- Fatherhood With My Father – TV show, September 2024
- Grown Ups – TV show, TBC
- Heartstopper season 3 – TV show, 2024
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar season 1 – TV show, 2024
- Hit Man – movie, June 7, 2024
- House of Guinness – TV show, TBC
- Joy – movie, 2024
- Love Is Blind UK season 1 – TV show, 2024
- Millennium Diamond Heist – TV show, 2024
- Missing You – TV show, 2024
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – TV show, 2024
- Mourinho – docuseries, 2025
- Our Living World – TV show, 2024
- Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver – movie, April 19, 2024
- Scoop – movie, April 5, 2024
- Senna – TV show, 2024
- Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 – docuseries, 2024
- Six Triple Eight – movie, 2024
- Spellbound – animated movie, 2024
- Steve – movie, TBC
- Squid Game season 2 – TV show, 2024
- That Christmas – animated movie, 2024
- The Beautiful Game – movie, March 29, 2024
- The Choice – TV show, 2025
- The Diplomat season 2 – TV show, 2024
- The Final: Attack on Wembley – docuseries, 2024
- The Imaginary – movie, 2024
- The Undertow – TV show, 2025
- The Witness – TV show, TBC
- Too Much – TV show, TBC
- Ultraman: Rising – movie, June 14, 2024
- Untold UK – docuseries, 2025
