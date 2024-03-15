Netflix just revealed a bunch of new exciting shows – here are 4 I can't wait for

It seems there's no stopping the Netflix juggernaut right now. Every week, the streaming titan announces a spate of new Netflix movies and TV shows for its global fanbase to look forward to in 2024 – but why stop there? What's preventing Netflix from revealing other projects that are in the works, which won't debut on its popular platform until 2025 or even 2026?

As it turns out: nothing. Last night (March 14), the UK edition of Netflix's Next On... series was held in London – an event that saw Netflix UK's Vice President of Content Anne Mensah unveil a ton (and I mean a ton) of new movies and series that'll launch on the service in the coming years.

Now, I'm as much of a movie fan as the rest of you, but I'm on the firm belief that Netflix makes better TV shows than films. So with that in mind, I've picked out four exciting shows that I think you'll want to keep tabs on between now and, well, whenever they're officially released.

Black Mirror season 7

Release date: 2025

Episode count: 6

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Main cast: TBC

Black Mirror season 6, which debuted on Netflix in June 2023, was a divisive entry in Charlie Brooker's largely acclaimed dark, satirical anthology series. According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics loved it, but audiences were underwhelmed by the hit show's latest batch of episodes.

Despite the mixed reception it was met with, season 6 won't be one of the best Netflix shows' final installment. Indeed, at Next on Netflix UK, Mensah confirmed a seventh season will arrive sometime in 2025. In even more surprising news, Black Mirror season 7 will mark a first for the sci-fi-angled series, with the forthcoming entry set to include a follow-up to fan-favorite season 4 episode 'USS Callister'.

Eric

Benedict Cumberbatch is trading in Marvel magic for a grounded, 80s thriller on Netflix later this year (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: 2024

Episode count: 6

Creator: Abi Morgan

Main cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffman, and McKinley Belcher III

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is trading the mystic arts and sentient capes for a grounded, 1980s-set thriller with Eric, a new series from Suffragette screenwriter Abi Morgan.

Cumberbatch will play Vincent, a fictional and famous New York puppeteer who struggles to cope with the guilt he feels when his nine-year-old son Edgar suddenly goes missing on his way to school. Using Edgar's drawings of a blue monster puppet – the titular Eric – as a coping mechanism, an increasingly delusional and emotionally destructive Vincent convinces himself that, if he can get Eric on TV, it'll help to reunite him with Edgar. *Ahem* Color me intrigued.

Kaos

Jeff Goldblum has already played one god in the MCU; now he's set to portray a very different kind of deity on Netflix (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: 2024

Episode count: TBC

Creator: Charlie Covell

Main cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McAteer, David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Killian Scott, Billie Piper, Susan Izzard, and Aurora Perrineau

I love Jeff Goldblum. You love Jeff Goldblum. Everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. So, when I learned that the beloved Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok actor was set to star in a Netflix TV Original, my interest was certainly piqued.

What I didn't expect, though, was what kind of story he'd be involved in. As it turns out, Goldblum will – employing his unique acting style – be the latest actor to tackle the role of Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder.

His take on Zeus, though, will reportedly be unlike anything we've seen before. Indeed, Goldblum's Zeus will be front and center of Kaos, a bold and darkly comedic series from Charlie Covell (The End of the F*****g World) that puts a new slant on Greek mythology. Without giving too much away about its plot, Kaos will see Goldblum's immortal King of Olympus become increasingly neurotic and paranoid when an unsuspecting, physical harbinger appears to confirm the beginning of his downfall. Goldblum as a mistrusting, emotionally unstable Lord of Lightning? Where do I sign up?

Supacell

Release date: 2024

Episode count: 6

Creator: Rapman

Main cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, and Eddie Marsan

A Netflix Original that's seemingly been in development for ages, Supacell is finally set to launch on Netflix sometime this year. It'll be the world's best streaming service's latest attempt to bring a unique superhero story to its worldwide audience, following mixed genre results that have seen the likes of The Umbrella Academy fly high and Jupiter's Legacy crash back down to Earth with a bump.

So, what's it about? Perhaps unsurprisingly, it'll tell the tale of a group of individuals who acquire superpowers. What's different about Supacell, however, is that the five characters who'll get those abilities are black residents of a South London neighborhood. With billion dollar-spinning movies including Black Panther shining a long-overdue light on black superheroes – not to mention black excellence, identity, and cultures – there's every chance that Supacell will succeed in its aim to increase diversity within the superhero genre.

Want a full rundown of everything else that was mentioned at Next on Netflix UK? Check out the list below, which reveals their titles, whether they're a film or TV show, and when they will, or are likely to, be released:

Adolescence – TV show, 2025

Atlas – movie, May 24, 2024

3 Body Problem – TV show, March 21, 2024

Baby Reindeer – TV show, April 2024

Back in Action – movie, 2024

Bank of Dave: The Sequel – movie, 2025

Bear Hunt – TV show, 2025

Beverly Hills Cop – movie, July 3, 2024

Black Doves – TV show, 2024

Bridgerton season 3 – TV show, May 16, 2024 (part 1) and June 13, 2024 (part 2)

Buying London – TV show, 2024

Carry-On – movie, 2024

Cobra Kai season 6 – TV show, 2024

Department Q – TV show, 2025

Emily in Paris season 4 – TV show, 2024

Fatherhood With My Father – TV show, September 2024

Grown Ups – TV show, TBC

Heartstopper season 3 – TV show, 2024

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar season 1 – TV show, 2024

Hit Man – movie, June 7, 2024

House of Guinness – TV show, TBC

Joy – movie, 2024

Love Is Blind UK season 1 – TV show, 2024

Millennium Diamond Heist – TV show, 2024

Missing You – TV show, 2024

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – TV show, 2024

Mourinho – docuseries, 2025

Our Living World – TV show, 2024

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver – movie, April 19, 2024

Scoop – movie, April 5, 2024

Senna – TV show, 2024

Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 – docuseries, 2024

Six Triple Eight – movie, 2024

Spellbound – animated movie, 2024

Steve – movie, TBC

Squid Game season 2 – TV show, 2024

That Christmas – animated movie, 2024

The Beautiful Game – movie, March 29, 2024

The Choice – TV show, 2025

The Diplomat season 2 – TV show, 2024

The Final: Attack on Wembley – docuseries, 2024

The Imaginary – movie, 2024

The Undertow – TV show, 2025

The Witness – TV show, TBC

Too Much – TV show, TBC

Ultraman: Rising – movie, June 14, 2024

Untold UK – docuseries, 2025