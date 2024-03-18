Shōgun is a Disney Plus and Hulu hit – here are 3 more series to keep the adventure going

It looks like Shōgun is Disney Plus' and Hulu's Game of Thrones. fresh from its record-breaking launch last week, the Samurai show has continued to sweep the streaming charts where it's sitting at the top spot worldwide based on data from Samba TV (see X/Twitter post below) – a rare feat for a show on Disney Plus and Hulu. But the big question is whether it'll last, because Netflix's The Gentlemen is already doing big numbers despite only launching a few days ago.

The latest #SambaTVWeeklyWrap is here! This week, #SHOGUN fights off competition for another week at #1. #LoveIsBlindS6 dropped its wedding episode, giving the #podsquad the #2 spot (we'll see how the #LOVEISBLINDreunion did next week). In 3rd was #MillieBobbyBrown's #Damsel, 4th… pic.twitter.com/4ZVO6o8YB3March 14, 2024 See more

In the US, Shōgun was the most-streamed TV premiere for an FX-developed show, beating the record previously set by The Bear season two. In other territories, Shōgun beat The Kardashians season one to become the number one in the General Entertainment series category, too.

It's also scoring highly with the critics, with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating and an equally impressive 93% from viewers. But as it's only releasing new episodes weekly instead of all at once, that means there's a long gap between each new episode. How to fill it? The show is pretty much unique in its setting and story, but there's plenty of exciting shows on Disney Plus and Hulu in other genres. Here are three of our favorites.

The Bear

There are no swords in this one, we know, and no bears either. But the dialog is sharp enough to do some serious damage in this exceptional drama and there's plenty of conflict to watch from behind your fingers too. Season one is good but season two is even better, and the critics agree: it's another 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's picked up a whole shelf of awards too. It's one of the very best TV shows on any streamer and some of the kitchen scenes in particular are as stressful as anything you'll see in Shōgun.

Andor

The setting may be a galaxy far, far away from Feudal Japan but Andor is no less epic. Focusing on rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), this live action Star Wars spinoff has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating and tons of great reviews. The New Republic says that "the show deserves to be seen as great TV, in the same league as shows like The Wire and The Sopranos", while our pals at GamesRadar said that it's the "gritty, dark Star Wars show that we’ve long been waiting for".

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Another top scorer, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is sitting at a very healthy 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The titular Percy is on a dangerous mission threatened by terrifying monsters and angry gods alike, and it's a great fantasy epic that, unlike Shōgun, is also suitable for family viewing. The Guardian said it's a "lovely, multiverse-free way to spend an evening with kids". It's done so well that a second season has already been greenlit.

You might also like