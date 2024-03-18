Star Wars: The Acolyte gets a Disney Plus release date, and it's almost exactly when we expected it to debut

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed when Star Wars: The Acolyte will make its Disney Plus debut – and it's almost exactly when we expected it to do so.
Confirmed on X/Twitter today (March 18), the next Star Wars TV series will launch on Disney's primary streamer on Tuesday, June 4. The official announcement comes around a month after The Acolyte's apparent release date leaked online. Collider, who leaked that information in late February, suggested it would arrive on June 7, so the US outlet wasn't far off with its guess.
We already knew that The Acolyte was one of many confirmed Marvel and Star Wars shows for 2024, but it's nonetheless pleasing to finally see an official launch date.
Tomorrow. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/ILIfVu11veMarch 18, 2024
That isn't the only good news that Star Wars fans will receive this week concerning The Acolyte. Indeed, the X/Twitter post also confirms something else will be unveiled tomorrow (March 19), which all but confirms that Star Wars: The Acolyte's first trailer will be publicly released. It's unclear if this first look at the Disney Plus series will be the same teaser that was shown off to Star Wars Celebration 2023 attendees in London last May, or if it'll be an entirely new cut-together trailer. Regardless, we don't have long to wait to find out.
It's high time we saw a trailer, too. In mid-February, we reported that The Acolyte's first public trailer was ready to go, although industry insider Daniel Richtman – who claimed a teaser had been prepped – declined to state when it would arrive. Much like the hotly anticipated show's release date leak, then, Disney and Lucasfilm kept us all waiting a little big longer for an official reveal.
Plot wise, we don't know much about Star Wars: The Acolyte. The only official information we have to go on is a brief synopsis courtesy of StarWars.com, which revealed it'll be "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era". As part of its story, The Acolyte will follow an ex-Padawan who "reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."
However, Dafne Knee, who was one of many cast updates that The Acolyte received in November 2022, exclusively told TechRadar – in December 2023 – that the series will show how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi Order. Now that a release date has been unveiled and a trailer is less than 24 hours away (at the time of writing) from being released online, it's time to start getting really excited for one of the numerous new Star Wars TV shows and movies that'll be with us over the coming years. Prepare your Star Wars cosplay accordingly, everyone.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
