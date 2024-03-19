Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer teases a very ominous disturbance in the Force on Disney Plus

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte has finally landed online, and it looks as epic as we hoped it would.

Less than a day after The Acolyte's Disney Plus release date was revealed, the highly anticipated live-action series' first official footage teases a dark and thrilling entry in Lucasfilm's iconic sci-fi franchise.

There's plenty to enjoy (and speculate on) concerning the show's first teaser, too, with tons of Jedi on show, a mysterious knife-wielding assailant, and enough fast-paced, close-quarters combat to shake a lightsaber at.

Alongside the trailer, which is the same one shown at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, we've also learned that Star Wars: The Acolyte will get a two-episode Disney Plus premiere on June 4. Subsequent episodes will be released on the streaming giant every week after launch day.

If The Acolyte's first trailer and premiere details aren't enough to get you pumped for its debut, maybe some extra character information will. Indeed, Lucasfilm and Disney also revealed the names of the individuals that the cast will portray, including Amandla Stenberg, who was announced as the Star Wars prequel show's first star in December 2021. Stenberg will play Mae who, according to StarWars.com, "gets swept up in a sinister mystery – one that puts her into the center of a conflict in unexpected ways".

Many of the show's other actors were announced during a major cast update for the Star Wars: The Acolyte in November 2022 but, until today, we didn't know who they'd be playing. Take a look at the list below for more details on The Acolyte's character roster and who'll play them (all information courtesy of StarWars.com):

Lee Jung-jae as Master Sol , "a wise, highly respected, powerful Jedi Master, strong in the ways of the Force, who is going through emotional conflict."

, "a wise, highly respected, powerful Jedi Master, strong in the ways of the Force, who is going through emotional conflict." Manny Jacinto as Qimir , "a former smuggler who now makes his living as a trader, procuring unusual things and enjoying a life of leisure."

, "a former smuggler who now makes his living as a trader, procuring unusual things and enjoying a life of leisure." Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara , "a Jedi Master of great physical and mental skill."

, "a Jedi Master of great physical and mental skill." Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca , "a Wookiee Jedi who lives a solitary life."

, "a Wookiee Jedi who lives a solitary life." Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya , "the leader of a coven of Witches who value their independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers."

, "the leader of a coven of Witches who value their independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers." Charlie Barnett as Yord , "a Jedi Knight and guardian from the Jedi Temple [who] is an overachiever and a rule follower. His need to be a by-the-book Jedi can cloud his mind."

, "a Jedi Knight and guardian from the Jedi Temple [who] is an overachiever and a rule follower. His need to be a by-the-book Jedi can cloud his mind." Dafne Keen as Jecki , "the Padawan apprentice to Master Sol. Although she is young, she projects calm and conducts herself with maturity."

, "the Padawan apprentice to Master Sol. Although she is young, she projects calm and conducts herself with maturity." Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra 'Vern' Rwoh, "an elder Jedi Master who has ascended the ranks of the Jedi from a teenage prodigy to a leader in the Order."

Oh, and if you missed The Acolyte's new plot synopsis, which was unveiled yesterday (March 18), here's what it tell us – admittedly, not too much – about one of 2024's new Star Wars TV shows: "An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

If you're looking for another clue as to what The Acolyte's story will entail, Dafne Knee exclusively told TechRadar (in December 2022) that it'll show how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi Order. Showrunner Leslye Headland has also revealed she pitched the idea for this High Republic-set series as "Frozen meets Kill Bill", which sounds like a narrative we can absolutely get behind. June can't come soon enough.