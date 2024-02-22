Star Wars: The Acolyte's official release date has leaked, and its Disney Plus debut may not be far off

Star Wars: The Acolyte's exact release date has apparently been revealed, with the forthcoming series reported to be arriving on June 7, 2024.
The revelation comes from Collider, whose latest report on the highly-anticipated Star Wars TV show suggests it'll debut on Disney Plus this summer (or winter, for southern hemisphere readers). TechRadar reached out to Disney and Lucasfilm for comment on the leak, but did not receive a response ahead of publishing this article.
Collider's newest scoop comes less than two weeks after Star Wars: The Acolyte's release window was seemingly unveiled. Earlier in February, the same outlet claimed that the High Republic era-set show would launch in mid-2024 – now, it appears that Lucasfilm and parent company Disney have pencilled in an official release date for Star Wars: The Acolyte.
As we learned in December 2023, The Acolyte is one of many Star Wars (and Marvel) shows that'll arrive on Disney Plus in 2024. Unfortunately, the second season of hit show Star Wars: Andor won't be among them – indeed, with filming only recently wrapping on Andor season 2, it won't make its grand return on Disney Plus until 2025.
Still, with The Acolyte being joined by new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures season 1 (available to stream now), The Bad Batch season 3 (its first few episodes arrived on February 21), and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew this year, there are plenty of new Star Wars shows to enjoy today and in the months ahead.
Something stirs in the dark
The Acolyte will break new ground for live-action Star Wars projects whenever it's released. Set during the days of the High Republic – a period spanning 500 to 100 years before the Skywalker Saga (essentially, Episodes 1 through 9), it's been billed as a mystery-thriller that, per StarWars.com, "will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."
Little is known about its plot, apart from this brief Lucasfilm logline: "A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."
That said, one of The Acolyte's stars in Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, Logan) exclusively told TechRadar that it "will show how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi Order", so we should see when the latter's eventual downfall (as seen in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith) truly began. Showrunner Leslye Headland has also teased that The Acolyte will be "Kill Bill meets Frozen" (per Entertainment Weekly), which sounds like a fascinating mash-up if you ask me.
Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies, Dear Evan Hansen) was announced as The Acolyte's lead star in December 2021, while Keen was part of a major Star Wars: The Acolyte cast upgrade that the series received in November 2022. The Matrix's Carrie Anne-Moss, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Without Remorse's Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Rings of Power's Dean Charles-Chapman are also among its starry cast.
