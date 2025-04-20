What is the release date and time for Star Wars: Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 on Disney+?

Andor season 2 will debut on Disney+ very soon

Andor season 2 is almost here. The Emmy-nominated Star Wars TV show returns for its second and final season very soon, so I imagine you'll want to know when you can stream it.

In this guide you'll find a detailed rundown of when this season's three-episode premiere will be released in the US, UK, and Australia. I've also compiled a full launch schedule for Andor's second season, so you can see when new episodes will be released in those countries.

So, what are you waiting for, rebel? Dive in to kickstart the revolution!

When will Andor season 2 come out on Disney+ in the US?

Andor season 2 will make its Disney+ debut in the US on Tuesday, April 22 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

As I mentioned above, you won't be treated to just a single episode on release day, as there will be three chapters to stream. That's because this season's 12 episodes have been split up into four acts comprising three entries apiece, with each act depicting a specific event across four years that lead up the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

According to showrunner Tony Gilroy, this season's narrative structure makes for some "very sexy" time jumps. I suspect season 2 will be just as dangerous, gripping, and heart-wrenching as Andor season 1 was, too.

When can I watch Andor season 2's first three episodes in the UK?

UK viewers should tune into Disney+ UK to catch Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3 on Wednesday, April 23 at 2am BST.

That'll be a bit early (that's the understatement of the year!) for pretty much everyone on British shores. So, if you'd prefer to stream one of 2025's new Star Wars movies and shows at a later time, you can. Just make sure you stay off social media and/or avoid your fellow Star wars devotees to avoid spoilers.

What day and time will Andor season 2 be released in Australia?

Andor's final season will be released in Australia on Wednesday, April 23 at 11am AEST. You'll be able to watch one of the best Disney+ shows on, well, Disney+ as well.

Andor season 2 full release schedule: when will new episodes come out?

Want to know when new episodes of Andor will be released on one of the world's best streaming services? Read on to learn more:

Andor season 2 episode 1 – April 22 (US); April 23 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 2 – April 22 (US); April 23 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 3 – April 22 (US); April 23 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 4 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 5 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 6 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 7 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 8 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 9 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 10 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 11 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)

Andor season 2 episode 12 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)