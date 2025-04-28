What is the release date and time for Star Wars: Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 on Disney+?

The next three episodes will take place in 3 BBY, aka three years before the Battle of Yavin

Andor season 2 is already a quarter of the way through its entire run. Indeed, with the first three episodes making their Disney+ debut last Tuesday (or Wednesday, depending on where you live), there are only nine more set to arrive in the weeks ahead.

Still, at least we've got three more chapters to look forward to very soon. That's right, episodes 4 to 6 of the Star Wars TV show's second season will air imminently, so you'll want to know when you can stream them.

Below, I'll tell you when Andor's next three-episode act will debut on Disney+ in the US, UK, and Australia. A full launch schedule for the rest of this season's entries follows, too. So, strap in, folks, because we're going to rattle through this article quicker than Han Solo completed the legendary Kessel Run.

When can I watch Andor season 2 episodes 4 to 6 in the US?

Andor season 2 act 2 will be released on Disney's primary streaming platform on Tuesday, April 29 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET in the US. That's the same time that their three predecessors debuted on one of the world's best streaming services.

What is the launch time for Andor season 2 act 2 in the UK?

British-based viewers can stream Andor season 2's next three installments on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, April 23 at 2am BST.

Yep, that means those of us based over here have got another late night or very early morning ahead of us if we want to watch them as soon as they drop on the service.

When will episodes 4 to 6 of Andor's second season be released in Australia?

One of the best Disney+ shows will get new episodes in Australia on Wednesday, April 23 at 11am AEST.

If you're unable to stream one of 2025's new Star Wars shows' latest chapters at that time, it might be best to mute certain words or hashtags on social media so you can avoid spoilers.

As I outlined in my Andor season 2 review, I've watched all 12 episodes and there's stuff that happens in episodes 4 to 6 that you won't someone to ruin before you can watch them.

When do new episodes of Andor season 2 come out? Full release schedule explained

If it wasn't obvious by now, new episodes of Andor will be released every Tuesday in the US, and on Wednesdays in the UK and Australia.

For a complete rundown on when the final six chapters will arrive, read the list below:

  • Andor season 2 episode 1 – out now
  • Andor season 2 episode 2 – out now
  • Andor season 2 episode 3 – out now
  • Andor season 2 episode 4 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 5 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 6 – April 29 (US); April 30 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 7 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 8 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 9 – May 6 (US); May 7 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 10 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 11 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)
  • Andor season 2 episode 12 – May 13 (US); May 14 (UK and Australia)

