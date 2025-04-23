'A beautiful realization': Andor season 2 stars tease what Star Wars fans can expect from 'really bold' yet 'very strange' Syril and Dedra romance

Andor season 2 gives fans the Syril-Dedra partnership they've been craving

It's a dynamic full of weird moments, according to the actors who play them

Kyle Soller and Denise Gough have also teased what to expect from their characters' dynamic throughout this season

Full spoilers immediately follow for Andor season 2 episodes 1 to 3.

Andor season 2 will take some very bold swings with the incredibly weird romantic relationship that develops between Syril Karn and Dedra Meero.

That's according to Kyle Soller and Denise Gough, who told TechRadar that they're still struggling to truly "work out" what's going on between their characters one year on after filming wrapped on the Star Wars show's latest season.

They aren't the only ones. Ever since Syril saving Dedra's life in Andor's season 1 finale – a moment that was infused with a strange romantic tension – fans have longed to learn if the pair would actually get together. Now that season 2's first three episodes are not only out, but also confirm they're involved in some form of romantic entanglement, viewers are equally fascinated by the dynamic that's played out thus far.

Indeed, threads on numerous Star Wars-based Reddit pages are filled with fans commenting on the curious atmosphere that arises whenever the Imperial officers are in the same room. Other social media platform are similarly awash with people trying to dissect the clearly uncomfortable nature of their dynamic.

Are Syril and Dedra really in love? Soller and Gough don't believe so (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Fan examination of the romance between two members of Andor season 2's cast is sure to continue for weeks and months to come, too. Well, as long as some of them remain as fascinated by the relationship as Soller and Gough continue to be – the duo telling me they're still not sure what's actually going on between their characters in one of the best Disney+ shows' second and final season.

"I think it was really bold of [showrunner] Tony [Gilroy] to end season one with the two of them in this strange little cupboard [where they hide from the Ferrix rebellion]," Soller mused. "Now, going into the domestic intimacy of it all, and what that might look like for these two very strange animals, I think it's another masterstroke."

My biggest fear was 'Oh, great, they fall in love and then what?' Denise Gough, Andor season 2 actor

"But he [Tony] doesn't change them," Gough interjected. "Going into this season, my biggest fear was 'Oh, great, they fall in love and then what? What does domestication look like to them?'. But, once I got the scripts for season two, I was like 'Okay, it still looks weird and it's even more surreal than before.'"

There was plenty for audiences to enjoy regarding the pair's relationship in one of 2025's new Star Wars TV shows throughout its first three chapters, too.

Anybody else feel that Dedra wears the proverbial trousers in this relationship? (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Whether it was the extremely uncomfortable nature of Dedra meeting Syril's overbearing mom Eedy in episode 3, or the general conversations that they engage in, it seems fans are smitten with this villainous duo enjoying some frivolity amid the evil nature of their day-to-day jobs as employees of the Galactic Empire.

So, will the good times last? Predictably, Gough and Soller wouldn't be drawn on how this dynamic will evolve over the next nine episodes. That said, they drop a couple of teases that viewers are sure to pore over during the wait for new episodes to air on one of the best streaming services every Tuesday (US) and Wednesday (UK and Australia).

"Relationships are all about power in one way or another," Soller said. "This is a beautiful realization of how that power imbalance can grow and take things in all kinds of directions. I always thought Syril wants Dedra, but I also think he wants to use her, so it's hard to get a read on where his motives truly lie."

"At her core, Dedra is a monster," Gough added. "She does awful things based on where she's come from.

"Does she really care for Syril? I watch it as a viewer and I still don't know," Gough continued. "To me, she doesn't have that human programming inside her to make me think that she's in love with him. She's like a computer, but I also think that she definitely wants him. It's not a loving relationship where they turn down the lights and cuddle. It feels very transactional and strange. It baffles me and I still can't fully work it out."

My full review of Andor season 2 doesn't contain any spoilers about where Syril and Dedra's relationship goes next. Nevertheless, it'll give you some hints at what will happen in the weeks to come. Read that for more insights and then check out more of my exclusive coverage on the series below.