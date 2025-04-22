Andor season 2's multi-year story will show how Cassian and Bix's relationship evolves

Diego Luna and Adria Arjona have teased a "complex but beautiful" dynamic between them

The Star Wars show's final season works to this dynamic's benefit, Luna added

Andor season 2 will show how the "complex but beautiful" relationship between Cassian and Bix changes in the four years before Rogue One.

Diego Luna and Adria Arjona, who play the duo in the Star Wars TV show, suggested that their characters' dynamic will shift and evolve throughout its final season. And, while they wouldn't be drawn on where the series leaves their relationship leading into Rogue One, it sounds like they'll individually and collectively be put through the emotional wringer.

As a TV prequel that directly leads into the aforementioned 2016 Star War movie, Andor's second and final season has to end with a particular outcome.

However, the steps taken to reach that point weren't predetermined during Rogue One's development. As such, the Disney+ show's cast and crew had the freedom to reach that marker in whatever way they saw fit.

Bix and Cassian's relationship will be put through the wringer in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

With only one more season left to fill in the gaps between Andor season 1 and Rogue One, though, the series' second installment had to do plenty of lifting on the storytelling and character evolution front.

Indeed, the 12 episodes that comprise season 2 are split into four trilogy-style events, which each three-episode arc depicting a specific event in each of the four years between Andor's debut season and its sequel film. For more information on the Star Wars timeline, read our guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies and TV shows in order.

But I digress. This season's four-year narrative cycle provided the cast of Andor season 2, Luna and Arjona included, with the opportunity to explore the ever-changing dynamics between their characters. And, as the pair told me prior to one of the best Disney+ shows' return, that not only allowed them to examine the ups and downs that every relationship faces, but how the addition of a third wheel – the growth of the nascent Rebel Alliance – impacts it, too.

"Their relationship is so dependent on what happens outside of them," Arjona told me, "And I think that's one of the reasons why it's so complex. It's not just about them. There's something really big happening outside of them and, as the season progresses, you'll see how it just gets more and more complicated."

"This cause is asking for the best from them," Luna added. "And that influences how this relationship evolves. It's very complex and and beautiful, and four years is a good time for a relationship to actually have an arc, which you'll see throughout season two.

There's something really big happening outside of them Adria Arjona, Andor season 2 actor

"From Cassian's perspective, in season one, he's far from being ready to join a revolution, have a love story, or really connect with anyone else but himself. He's in a very selfish, cynical period of his life.

"Now, he's starting to understand that the real meaning behind everything is making these connections," Luna continued. "He's opening up, being more honest, is finding love, and has a newfound commitment to his ideals. And, it's sad that all of this happens at the same time! One doesn't go with the other and you'll see the full effect of that."

