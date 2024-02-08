New Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu won't be released until a year far, far away

Disney and Lucasfilm have seemingly confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu won't be released in theaters before 2026.

As revealed during The Walt Disney Company's Q1 2024 earnings presentation, the forthcoming Star Wars film isn't expected to fly into theaters for another two years. Indeed, as noted on slide seven, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's first big-screen outing is currently pencilled in to arrive sometime from 2026 onwards.

Of course, that release window isn't set in stone – and, with the movie set to enter full production later this year, it's possible that it could arrive in 2025 instead. That'll largely depend, though, on its visual effects-heavy post-production phase, which is sure to take many months to complete once filming wraps.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be the first of many new Star Wars movies to debut in cinemas worldwide in the coming years. That means that, if it's eventually confirmed to launch in 2026, it'll be seven years since the last Star Wars film – The Rise of Skywalker – force-pushed its way onto the silver screen.

The Mandalorian and Grogu was announced in early January, with the hit Star Wars show confirmed to be getting a shock movie sequel instead of another seasonal outing on Disney Plus. It's unclear what the sci-fi franchise's next flick means for The Mandalorian season 4, which was in development before Lucasfilm pivoted towards a big-screen adventure. There have been contrasting reports about the fourth season's fate since the movie announcement but, until Disney states otherwise, we'll assume it's still on the way.

A Star (Wars)-studded lineup of films and TV show

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 is one of many in-development movies and TV shows at Lucasfilm (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

As mentioned, The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't the only big-screen Star Wars content we're getting. A sequel to The Rise of Skywalker, which will feature Daisy Ridley's Rey, is expected to be the next film off the Lucasfilm production line. It'll be joined by a movie from Lucasfilm's new chief creative officer Dave Filoni, which will bring characters from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka together for a prestige ensemble flick that'll wrap up the Disney Plus series' storylines.

James Mangold (Indiana Jones 5, Logan) is also developing a film that'll explore the origins of the Force and the infancy of the Jedi, while Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder) is slowly creating his own flick. Waititi has claimed his Star Wars movie will aim to capture the "joy" of the original trilogy.

On the TV front, there's plenty to look forward to as well. Star Wars: The Acolyte, which explores how the Sith infiltrate the Jedi Order, and the Goonies-inspired Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are set to arrive in 2024. New installments of The Bad Batch and Young Jedi Adventures are due to arrive sometime this year, too.

Elsewhere, Andor season 2 is also on the way, although Disney had bad news for Andor fans in late 2023 when it confirmed that the show wouldn't return this year. Lastly, a second season of Ahsoka is in early development, so one of the best Disney Plus shows of 2023 will hopefully be back in the near future.

The Mandalorian and Grogu may be a way off, but there'll be lots of fascinating new Star Wars films and series to gorge on for the foreseeable future – and, honestly, we can't wait.